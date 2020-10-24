IPL 2020, KXIP vs SRH live: Mandeep walks back but Rahul has got going
All the live updates from the must-win game between KXIP and SRH.
Live updates
KXIP 37/1 after 5 overs (Rahul 20)
A six by Rahul to start off the Sandeep over and then a four to Mandeep later in the over thanks to a poor fielding effort by Samad but the over ended with a wicket. Mandeep gets only the height on that shot and is caught in the deep.
Mandeep c Rashid Khan b Sandeep Sharma 17(14)
KXIP 24/0 after 4 overs (Rahul 13, Mandeep 11)
11 runs off the Khaleel over including one lovely pull off the front foot by Rahul.
KXIP 13/0 after 3 overs (Rahul 7, Mandeep 6)
The KXIP openers have managed to get their eye in now. They will start looking for a big over soon.
KXIP 9/0 after 2 overs (Rahul 6, Mandeep 3)
KL Rahul just about managed to get back in the over. He set off for a non-existent single and Shankar hit the stump on the full. But the KXIP skipper managed to get back in just in time. And edged four were the only runs KXIP got off the Khaleel over.
7.29 pm: Mandeep Singh, who lost his dad last night, has come out to open the innings with KL Rahul for KXIP.
7.10 pm: Just one change for SRH. Khaleel Ahmed comes in for Nadeem.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan
7.09 pm: For KXIP: Mayank Agarwal and Jimmy Neesham miss out and Mandeep Singh and Chris Jordan come in.
Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
7.04 pm: Warner wins toss and SRH will bowl first.
6.56 pm: Form coming into the game...
KXIP are coming into this game on the back of their three successive wins against Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI), who are currently placed in the top half of the points table.
On the other hand, SRH, halted their three-match losing streak after they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) on the back of Manish Pandey’s 47-ball 83*, Vijay Shankar’s half-century and Jason Holder’s solid show with the ball.
6.54 pm: Here’s how the two teams have matched up over the years
|Matches
|KXIP wins
|SRH wins
|15
|11
|4
6.40 pm: Their campaign back on track with a hat-trick of wins, Kings XI Punjab will take on another resurgent team – Sunrisers Hyderabad – on Saturday in a must-win IPL game for the two well-matched sides.
Both KXIP and SRH have garnered eight points apiece after 10 games, but the Hyderabad outfit is a rung ahead in the eight-team standings, on the fifth spot by virtue of a better net run rate.
And both teams need to win their remaining four games to guarantee their place in the playoffs.