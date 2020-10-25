IPL 2020, RR vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians elect to bat first, Rohit Sharma misses out again
Follow live coverage of match No 45 of Indian Premier League 2020 from Abu Dhabi.
Live updates
7.03 pm: TOSS – Mumbai Indians have won the toss and will bat first! Kieron Pollard is leading MI today as well as Rohit Sharma is out with a left hamstring injury.
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 45 of Indian Premier League 2020. Tonight, Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals take on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.
IPL 2020 points table ahead of match No 45
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|7
|3
|+1.448
|14
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|7
|4
|+0.434
|14
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|7
|4
|+0.092
|14
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|6
|5
|-0.476
|12
|Kings XI Punjab
|11
|5
|6
|-0.103
|10
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|4
|7
|+0.029
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|4
|8
|-0.602
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|11
|4
|7
|-0.620
|8