Dubai will host the Qualifier 1 and Indian Premier League final on November 10 while the other two play-off games will be held in Abu Dhabi, the BCCI announced on Sunday.

It was also confirmed that the Women’s T20 Challenge, to be played between three teams, will be held in Sharjah.

⚡️ #WomensT20Challenge: The squads and dates are inhttps://t.co/V3cABtyg3x — The Field (@thefield_in) October 11, 2020

The men’s Qualifier 1, to be contested between the top two teams in the league standings, is scheduled for November 5 while the Grand Finale will be held on November 10.

The Sheikh Zayded Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host the Eliminator, to be be played between third and fourth placed teams, on November 6, as well as the Qualifier 2 (winner of Eliminator vs loser of Qualifier 1) on November 8.

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium has also got the lion’’s share of the ongoing league games (24 to Abu Dhabi’s 20 and Sharjah’’s 12).

The IPL, being played entirely in the UAE and is approaching the business end of the tournament.

The BCCI also announced the schedule of the Women’s T20 Challenge which will take place in Sharjah from November 4 to 9. The players landed in Dubai earlier this week and are undergoing their six-day quarantine.

The final will be played on November 9. The teams – Supernovas, Velocity and Trailblazer – will play each other once to decide the finalists.

“The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has announced Meghna Singh as Mansi Joshi’s replacement in Velocity,” the release said.

Joshi had tested COVID-19 positive before the players assembled in Mumbai for a week’’s isolation before flying out to Dubai, according to PTI.

IPL 2020 playoffs Date Day UAE Time India Time Match Venue 05-Nov-20 Thursday 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Qualifier 1 - No 1 vs No 2 Dubai 06-Nov-20 Friday 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Eliminator - No 3 vs No 4 Abu Dhabi 08-Nov-20 Sunday 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 Abu Dhabi 10-Nov-20 Tuesday 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 Dubai

Women's T20 Challenge Match Day Date UAE Time India Time Team 1 Team 2 Venue Match 1 Wednesday 04-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Supernovas Velocity Sharjah Match 2 Thursday 05-Nov-20 2:00 PM 3:30 PM Velocity Trailblazers Sharjah Match 3 Saturday 07-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM Trailblazers Supernovas Sharjah Match 4 Monday 09-Nov-20 6:00 PM 7:30 PM FINAL FINAL Sharjah

(With PTI inputs)