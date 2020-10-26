IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP live: Nitish Rana dismissed early after Kings XI opt to bowl first
Updates from match No 46 in the Indian Premier League.
Live updates
1.4, KKR 10/2: WICKET! KXIP on fire! A terrific delivery from Shami. Sensational seam position as always from him, the ball shapes away and the takes the outside edge of Tripathi’s bat. KKR’s batting in early trouble yet again.
After 1 over, KKR 9/1 (Gill 2, Tripathi 7): Tripathi’s attitude is praised by Sangakkara as he doesn’t miss out on one in the slot from Maxwell despite losing a wicket in the first over. A lovely sweep over midwicket for six.
0.2, KKR 1/1: WICKET! What a start for KXIP. Glenn Maxwell gets the wicket of Nitish Rana in the first over. The hero with the bat in KKR’s last match, Rana is out for a duck. Chris Gayle with the catch and he enjoyed that one. Innocuous delivery, swept straight to Universe Boss at short fine leg.
7.27 pm: KKR have lost both their matches at Sharjah so far this year while KXIP have won one and lost one. This is the final match for both teams here. Big one.
Confirmation of both playing XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders:
Shubman Gill
Nitish Rana
Rahul Tripathi
Dinesh Karthik
Eoin Morgan (C)
Sunil Narine
Pat Cummins
Lockie Ferguson
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Prasidh Krishna
Varun Chakravarthy
Kings XI Punjab:
KL Rahul (C)
Mandeep Singh
Chris Gayle
Nicholas Pooran
Glenn Maxwell
Deepak Hooda
Chris Jordan
Murugan Ashwin
Ravi Bishnoi
Mohammad Shami
Arshdeep Singh
7.14 pm: When these two sides last met.... a thrilling finish.
Watch: Sunil Narine’s sensational last over, Glenn Maxwell’s heartbreaking miss off the last ball
7.11 pm: Eoin Morgan also wanted to bowl first, for the record. The dew has been cited as a factor by both captains, how much will it impact in the second half?
TEAM NEWS: Both teams are unchanged, meaning Mayank Agarwal and Andre Russell will continue to miss out for their sides. Big blow for both sides in this massive match.
TOSS UPDATE: KL Rahul wins the toss and KXIP will be bowling first in Sharjah.
06.58 pm: Here’s the inspirational story of KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy:
06.55 pm: Here’s a look at KXIP’s results and their remaining fixtures this season. It’s already been a sensational turnaround for them, but can they keep their streak going?
|Match
|Day/Date/Time
|Venue
|Result
|DC vs KXIP
|20 Sep, Sun (1930)
|Dubai
|KXIP lost in Super Over
|KXIP vs RCB
|24 Sep, Thu (1930)
|Dubai
|KXIP won by 97 runs
|RR vs KXIP
|27 Sep, Sun (1930)
|Sharjah
|KXIP lost by 4 wickets
|KXIP vs MI
|1 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|KXIP lost by 48 runs
|KXIP vs CSK
|4 Oct, Sun (1930)
|Dubai
|KXIP lost by 10 wickets
|SRH vs KXIP
|8 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Dubai
|KXIP lost by 69 runs
|KXIP vs KKR
|10 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
|KXIP lost by 2 runs
|RCB vs KXIP
|15 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Sharjah
|KXIP won by 8 wickets
|MI vs KXIP
|18 Oct, Sun (1930)
|Dubai
|KXIP won after 2 Super Overs
|KXIP vs DC
|20 Oct, Tue (1930)
|Dubai
|KXIP won by 5 wickets
|KXIP vs SRH
|24 Oct, Sat (1930)
|Dubai
|KXIP won by 12 runs
|KKR vs KXIP
|26 Oct, Mon (1930)
|Sharjah
|KXIP vs RR
|30 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|CSK vs KXIP
|1 Nov, Sun (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
06.48 pm: Here’s a look at KKR’s results and their remaining fixtures this season. Two winnable games after tonight, but a defeat against KXIP will make their playoff dream harder to achieve.
|Match
|Day/Date/Time
|Venue
|Result
|KKR vs MI
|23 Sep, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR lost by 49 runs
|KKR vs SRH
|26 Sep, Sat (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR won by 7 wickets
|RR vs KKR
|30 Sep, Wed (1930)
|Dubai
|KKR won by 37 runs
|DC vs KKR
|3 Oct, Sat (1930)
|Sharjah
|KKR lost by 18 runs
|KKR vs CSK
|7 Oct, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR won by 10 runs
|KXIP vs KKR
|10 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR won by 2 runs
|RCB vs KKR
|12 Oct, Mon (1930)
|Sharjah
|KKR lost by 82 runs
|MI vs KKR
|16 Oct, Fri (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR lost by 8 wickets
|SRH vs KKR
|18 Oct, Sun (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR won Super Over
|KKR vs RCB
|21 Oct, Wed (1930)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR lost by 8 wickets
|KKR vs DC
|24 Oct, Sat (1530)
|Abu Dhabi
|KKR won by 59 runs
|KKR vs KXIP
|26 Oct, Mon (1930)
|Sharjah
|CSK vs KKR
|29 Oct, Thu (1930)
|Dubai
|KKR vs RR
|1 Nov, Sun (1930)
|Dubai
06.45 pm: The importance of two points tonight cannot be understated for the two sides. Read KKR vs KXIP preview here.
06.40 pm: Hello and welcome to coverage of match No 46 in the Indian Premier League, 13th edition. And boy, is it a big one. In a tournament like this, most matches are crucial in the league stage but this is one that is as close to a playoff situation as possible. No 4 Kolkata Knight Riders take on No 5 Kings XI Punjab and a win here is going to be massive in the race for playoffs.
Here’s how the all-important points table looks at the moment:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|7
|4
|+1.252
|14
|2
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|7
|4
|+0.434
|14
|3
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|7
|4
|+0.092
|14
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|11
|6
|5
|-0.476
|12
|5
|Kings XI Punjab
|11
|5
|6
|-0.103
|10
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|5
|7
|-0.505
|10
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|4
|7
|+0.029
|8
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|4
|8
|-0.602
|8