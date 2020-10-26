1.4, KKR 10/2: WICKET! KXIP on fire! A terrific delivery from Shami. Sensational seam position as always from him, the ball shapes away and the takes the outside edge of Tripathi’s bat. KKR’s batting in early trouble yet again.

After 1 over, KKR 9/1 (Gill 2, Tripathi 7): Tripathi’s attitude is praised by Sangakkara as he doesn’t miss out on one in the slot from Maxwell despite losing a wicket in the first over. A lovely sweep over midwicket for six.

0.2, KKR 1/1: WICKET! What a start for KXIP. Glenn Maxwell gets the wicket of Nitish Rana in the first over. The hero with the bat in KKR’s last match, Rana is out for a duck. Chris Gayle with the catch and he enjoyed that one. Innocuous delivery, swept straight to Universe Boss at short fine leg.

7.27 pm: KKR have lost both their matches at Sharjah so far this year while KXIP have won one and lost one. This is the final match for both teams here. Big one.

Confirmation of both playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders:
Shubman Gill
Nitish Rana
Rahul Tripathi
Dinesh Karthik
Eoin Morgan (C)
Sunil Narine
Pat Cummins
Lockie Ferguson
Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Prasidh Krishna
Varun Chakravarthy


Kings XI Punjab:
KL Rahul (C)
Mandeep Singh
Chris Gayle
Nicholas Pooran
Glenn Maxwell
Deepak Hooda
Chris Jordan
Murugan Ashwin
Ravi Bishnoi
Mohammad Shami
Arshdeep Singh

7.11 pm: Eoin Morgan also wanted to bowl first, for the record. The dew has been cited as a factor by both captains, how much will it impact in the second half?

TEAM NEWS: Both teams are unchanged, meaning Mayank Agarwal and Andre Russell will continue to miss out for their sides. Big blow for both sides in this massive match.

TOSS UPDATE: KL Rahul wins the toss and KXIP will be bowling first in Sharjah.

06.55 pm: Here’s a look at KXIP’s results and their remaining fixtures this season. It’s already been a sensational turnaround for them, but can they keep their streak going?

Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result
DC vs KXIP 20 Sep, Sun (1930) Dubai KXIP lost in Super Over
KXIP vs RCB 24 Sep, Thu (1930) Dubai KXIP won by 97 runs
RR vs KXIP 27 Sep, Sun (1930) Sharjah KXIP lost by 4 wickets
KXIP vs MI 1 Oct, Thu (1930) Abu Dhabi KXIP lost by 48 runs
KXIP vs CSK 4 Oct, Sun (1930) Dubai KXIP lost by 10 wickets
SRH vs KXIP 8 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai KXIP lost by 69 runs
KXIP vs KKR 10 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi KXIP lost by 2 runs
RCB vs KXIP 15 Oct, Thu (1930) Sharjah KXIP won by 8 wickets
MI vs KXIP 18 Oct, Sun (1930) Dubai KXIP won after 2 Super Overs
KXIP vs DC 20 Oct, Tue (1930) Dubai KXIP won by 5 wickets
KXIP vs SRH 24 Oct, Sat (1930) Dubai KXIP won by 12 runs
KKR vs KXIP 26 Oct, Mon (1930) Sharjah
KXIP vs RR 30 Oct, Fri (1930) Abu Dhabi
CSK vs KXIP 1 Nov, Sun (1530) Abu Dhabi

06.48 pm: Here’s a look at KKR’s results and their remaining fixtures this season. Two winnable games after tonight, but a defeat against KXIP will make their playoff dream harder to achieve.

Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result
KKR vs MI 23 Sep, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR lost by 49 runs
KKR vs SRH 26 Sep, Sat (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR won by 7 wickets
RR vs KKR 30 Sep, Wed (1930) Dubai KKR won by 37 runs
DC vs KKR 3 Oct, Sat (1930) Sharjah KKR lost by 18 runs
KKR vs CSK 7 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR won by 10 runs
KXIP vs KKR 10 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi KKR won by 2 runs
RCB vs KKR 12 Oct, Mon (1930) Sharjah KKR lost by 82 runs
MI vs KKR 16 Oct, Fri (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR lost by 8 wickets
SRH vs KKR 18 Oct, Sun (1530) Abu Dhabi KKR won Super Over
KKR vs RCB 21 Oct, Wed (1930) Abu Dhabi KKR lost by 8 wickets
KKR vs DC 24 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi KKR won by 59 runs
KKR vs KXIP 26 Oct, Mon (1930) Sharjah
CSK vs KKR 29 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai
KKR vs RR 1 Nov, Sun (1930) Dubai

06.45 pm: The importance of two points tonight cannot be understated for the two sides. Read KKR vs KXIP preview here.

06.40 pm: Hello and welcome to coverage of match No 46 in the Indian Premier League, 13th edition. And boy, is it a big one. In a tournament like this, most matches are crucial in the league stage but this is one that is as close to a playoff situation as possible. No 4 Kolkata Knight Riders take on No 5 Kings XI Punjab and a win here is going to be massive in the race for playoffs.

Here’s how the all-important points table looks at the moment:

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
1  Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 +1.252 14
2  Delhi Capitals 11 7 4 +0.434 14
3  Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 7 4 +0.092 14
4  Kolkata Knight Riders 11 6 5 -0.476 12
5  Kings XI Punjab 11 5 6 -0.103 10
6  Rajasthan Royals 12 5 7 -0.505 10
7  Sunrisers Hyderabad 11 4 7 +0.029 8
8  Chennai Super Kings 12 4 8 -0.602 8