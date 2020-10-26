The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squads for the upcoming tour of Australia for all three formats on Monday.
The notable absentee was Rohit Sharma, whose fitness is being monitored by the BCCI after the right-hander suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League.
In his absence, KL Rahul has been named as the team’s vice-captain in the white-ball formats.
However, it was the inclusion of Varun Chakravarthy that caught the eye of Twitter who hailed the spinner for making the journey from the Tamil Nadu Premier League to the Indian cricket team.
