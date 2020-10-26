The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squads for the upcoming tour of Australia for all three formats on Monday.

The notable absentee was Rohit Sharma, whose fitness is being monitored by the BCCI after the right-hander suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Mumbai Indians in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

In his absence, KL Rahul has been named as the team’s vice-captain in the white-ball formats.

However, it was the inclusion of Varun Chakravarthy that caught the eye of Twitter who hailed the spinner for making the journey from the Tamil Nadu Premier League to the Indian cricket team.

Here are some reactions to India’s squads for the upcoming Australia tour:

India's squads for Australia tour announced. No Rohit Sharma in all three squads, his fitness is being monitored. Kind of worrying.



KL Rahul is new Indian ODI/T20I vice-captain in Rohit's absence. #AusvInd #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/EInuQMMkHL — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 26, 2020

Really happy for Mayank to make it to the Indian T20i team. Siraj is in Tests. But a little worried about the fast-bowling resources in the absence of Ishant and Bhuvi. Deepak in T20. Thakur in ODI and Siraj in Tests. Workload for Bumrah-Shami-Saini might be a concern. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 26, 2020

Its only a foot in the door, but it speaks volumes about Natarajan, Nagarkoti, Porel and Tyagi that they are identified to go on tour. really pleased for them for diffrent reasons. https://t.co/UF8Hj27fSj — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 26, 2020

KL Rahul gets a leadership role as vice captain of the white ball squads in Rohit's absence...also back in the test squad — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 26, 2020

Injured @ImRo45 unlikely to figure in #IPL2020 for @mipaltan after Indian selectors decide to rest him from Australia tour. #INDvsAUS — G. S. Vivek (@GSV1980) October 26, 2020

Kohli, Shami, Rahul, Jadeja feature in all three squads. Rohit will obviously too once he’s fit — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 26, 2020

I guess the fact that Rohit Sharma may not be fit enough to even play the tests in mid December would suggest he won't be part of the IPL anymore. His fitness is being monitored but with quarantine and travel restrictions, it seems unlikely. What a pity! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2020

Last five Tests for India...

Rohit Sharma: 6 inns, 556 runs, ave 92.67, 100s: 3 (HS 212)

Ishant Sharma: 109.2-28-330-19 (ave 17.37, S/r 34.53) 5wi: 2 (best 5/22)#IndvAus#AUSvIND — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) October 26, 2020

Good to see Varun Chakravarthy getting picked for team india https://t.co/GqlP53fROB — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2020

Imagine the scene in the KKR dug out right now. Varun Chakravarthy earns an India shirt, with the news coming out mid-game. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) October 26, 2020

Super happy for Varun Chakravarthy for being picked in Indian T20 squad for upcoming Australia series 👏👏 — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) October 26, 2020

this remarkable story continues, varun chakravarthy rekindled his love affair with cricket after years and look where its taken him- all the way to the Indian squad! https://t.co/yEeeW8EUZ3 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 26, 2020

Big day for Varun Chakravarthy, named in India’s T20 squad. He will be #KKR’s best hope to beat #KXIP tonight — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 26, 2020

I am sitting in my room and I am clapping loudly for Varun Chakravarthy and Mohd Siraj. Love these feel good stories. #PlayingforIndia — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2020