Varun Chakravarthy said it felt surreal to get his first national team call-up following a string of good performances for Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The architect-turned-mystery spinner was picked in India’s Twenty20 International squad for the tour of Australia at the end of the year.

The 29-year-old, who only started taking his spin bowling seriously in 2018, came to know of his call-up after KKR’s match against Kings XI Punjab on Monday. He was not expecting the news and has played only 12 T20s and featured in a lone First-Class game.

“After the match got over I got to know (of my selection into the Indian team). I keep using the same word again and again, it feels surreal,” he told BCCI.tv after the match.

“My basic goal was to play in the team regularly and perform and contribute to their wins. Hopefully I’ll be able to do the same for India. I am not very active on social media and I have to thank the selectors for keeping their faith in me. I don’t really have words.”

Chakravarthy took a five-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals earlier in the competition, making the national selectors take notice.

“I pretty much started my spin bowling in 2018, that’s when I got my breakthrough in TNPL, it’s been high and lows - last year, I didn’t get many chances and I injured myself, I’m grateful for making a comeback this year,” he said.

“I have been working hard, but the motivation and faith has come from a lot of people around me,” Varun had said at the post-match presentation after the game against Capitals.

“Around 2015, when I was not making a lot of money (the switch from being an architect to becoming a cricketer), was freelancing and wasn’t able to meet my needs, I thought I would do something different, that’s when I turned to cricket.

“I still do it, I like that as well (being an architect),” he had said.