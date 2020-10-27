Mumbai Indians pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday said there is nothing that the bowlers have to change drastically following the hammering they received at the hands of Rajasthan Royals in the previous game.

MI were at the receiving end of RR’s Ben Stokes and Sanju Samson who chased a stiff 196-run target with ease.

“We are still very happy, we are still very clear and we have nothing that we have to change drastically, it is just that on one day the opposition played better than you, you have to just say well played and move forward,” Bumrah said.

“We have got good bowlers this year. Trent Boult, James Pattinson, even (Nathan) Coulter-Nile, so it is always been very good to bowl with them, we discuss a lot of things,” said Bumrah on the eve of the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Bumrah said he takes into consideration factors like boundary sizes, wicket before bowling a Super Over and then chooses his options.

Asked about the difference in bowling a final over in chase and a Super Over, Bumrah, said, “It is difficult to just categorise at one go, but it is different.

“It depends on different people how they treat it, but for me I just try to keep things simple, try to assess the wicket, situation, the boundary sizes and all of that and then choose my options.

“It’s very difficult to just say oh you should bowl yorkers, you should just bowl slower ones, you have to be very proactive, smart with what approach you want to have and what the wicket is helping as well, so all of these things I keep in mind...” added Bumrah, who has 17 wickets from 11 matches this season.

He also admitted that it was a little bit difficult to always stay in the bio-bubble and hence being mentally fresh was important.

“Stay in the present, try to control things that you can, and try to create an atmosphere inside the bubble, try to talk to a lot of people, try to have a conversation back home as well.

“These things help in staying inside the bubble and I look to do as well. The times are tough but you have to adjust as professional cricketers. Everybody’s safety is a top priority,” he added.