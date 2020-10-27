Wriddhiman Saha delivered one of the finest knocks of the Indian Premier League 2020 so far as the Sunrisers Hyderabad squared-up with the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.
Asked to bat first by DC skipper Shreyas Iyer, the Sunrisers opened the batting with Saha and captain David Warner with England’s Jonny Bairstow dropped from the playing XI. It was a brave call but ended up providing a fantastic outcome for the men in orange.
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: Live score, updates and commentary
Saha looked in fine touch from the get-go and found boundaries at will. The SRH openers added 107 runs in just 9.4 overs before Warner was dismissed for a 34-ball 66.
But that didn’t stop Saha from continuing his assault as he took Kagiso Rabada and Co to the cleaners. The veteran right-hander finished with 87 runs from 45 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes, to help SRH post a mammoth total of 219/2 in their 20 overs.
Twitter was full of praise for Saha, here are some reactions: