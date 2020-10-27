Wriddhiman Saha delivered one of the finest knocks of the Indian Premier League 2020 so far as the Sunrisers Hyderabad squared-up with the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first by DC skipper Shreyas Iyer, the Sunrisers opened the batting with Saha and captain David Warner with England’s Jonny Bairstow dropped from the playing XI. It was a brave call but ended up providing a fantastic outcome for the men in orange.

Saha looked in fine touch from the get-go and found boundaries at will. The SRH openers added 107 runs in just 9.4 overs before Warner was dismissed for a 34-ball 66.

But that didn’t stop Saha from continuing his assault as he took Kagiso Rabada and Co to the cleaners. The veteran right-hander finished with 87 runs from 45 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes, to help SRH post a mammoth total of 219/2 in their 20 overs.

Twitter was full of praise for Saha, here are some reactions:

Amazing hitting. Enjoyed @Wriddhipops brilliant knock.#SRHvsDC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 27, 2020

Improvised his shots after picking the line and length of the ball. There was no slogging at all. Played a fantastic innings which I thoroughly enjoyed watching.#SRHvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2020

Love it @Wriddhipops when someone demolishes stereotypes!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 27, 2020

When you are a NO.1 wk/batsman in one format for India, playing IPL since 2008, 122 game, avg around 25 and strike rate of 132 and yet find yourself out of playing XI often, this is how you express your frustration! #saha #SRHvDC What an innings @Wriddhipops . — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 27, 2020

Yes yes yes 🤙#SRHvDC #IPL — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) October 27, 2020

Off the bench and 87 from 45 🔥 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 27, 2020

In many ways, innings of the tournament so far. Take a bow @Wriddhipops! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 27, 2020

Heartening to see @Wriddhipops play a blinder! Phenomenal knock to put @SunRisers on top! Looks like @DelhiCapitals will be chasing a stiff target. #IPL #SRHvDC — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) October 27, 2020

I also feel that @Wriddhipops’ quick scoring ability is invariably underrated.#SRHvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2020

Wriddhiman Saha batting like he's trying to make SRH forget Bairstow and India forget Samson, Rahul and Pant. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) October 27, 2020

Sensational Saha innings come to an end, 87 runs from just 45 balls including 12 fours & 2 sixes against one of the best attack in #IPL2020 - what a way to make a return into the 11. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 27, 2020

Highest Strike Rate in first 6 overs in IPL (Min. 400 balls):



155.11 - Buttler

145.62 - Lynn

144.16 - Sehwag

137.95 - Warner

137.50 - SAHA#IPL2020 #SRHvsDC — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 27, 2020