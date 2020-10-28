IPL 2020, MI vs RCB live updates: MI win the toss and elect to field first
Updates from match No 48 of IPL 2020.
Live updates
7.07 pm: No changes to the MI playing XI while RCB have made quite a few changes.
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: D Padikkal, J Philippe, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, GM Singh, S Dube, C Morris, W Sundar, D Steyn, M Siraj, Y Chahal
Mumbai Indians XI: I Kishan, Q de Kock, S Yadav, S Tiwary, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, J Pattinson, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah
7.01 pm: MI win the toss and elect to field first.
06.43 pm: The last time these two teams met, sparks flew! One of the matches of the tournament...
06.40 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of a potential blockbuster in the Indian Premier League.
No 1 Mumbai Indians take on No 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore with neither side assured of a playoffs spot yet. A win for MI all but mathematically confirms their place in the top four while RCB will also get a significant boost in their bid to go past the group stages. If RCB lose tonight, they face a nervy finish to the group stages as five teams can potentially finish on 16 points this season. All in all, plenty at stake and this promises to be a cracker.
Here’s how the points table looks like ahead of MI vs RCB:
IPL 2020 points table
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|1
|Mumbai Indians
|11
|7
|4
|+1.252
|14
|2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|11
|7
|4
|+0.092
|14
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|7
|5
|+0.030
|14
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|12
|6
|6
|-0.049
|12
|5
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|12
|6
|6
|-0.479
|12
|6
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|5
|7
|+0.396
|10
|7
|Rajasthan Royals
|12
|5
|7
|-0.505
|10
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|12
|4
|8
|-0.602
|8