7.07 pm: No changes to the MI playing XI while RCB have made quite a few changes.

Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: D Padikkal, J Philippe, V Kohli, AB de Villiers, GM Singh, S Dube, C Morris, W Sundar, D Steyn, M Siraj, Y Chahal

Mumbai Indians XI: I Kishan, Q de Kock, S Yadav, S Tiwary, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, J Pattinson, R Chahar, T Boult, J Bumrah

7.01 pm: MI win the toss and elect to field first.

06.43 pm: The last time these two teams met, sparks flew! One of the matches of the tournament...

06.40 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of a potential blockbuster in the Indian Premier League.

No 1 Mumbai Indians take on No 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore with neither side assured of a playoffs spot yet. A win for MI all but mathematically confirms their place in the top four while RCB will also get a significant boost in their bid to go past the group stages. If RCB lose tonight, they face a nervy finish to the group stages as five teams can potentially finish on 16 points this season. All in all, plenty at stake and this promises to be a cracker.

Here’s how the points table looks like ahead of MI vs RCB:

IPL 2020 points table

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
1  Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 +1.252 14
2  Royal Challengers Bangalore 11 7 4 +0.092 14
3  Delhi Capitals 12 7 5 +0.030 14
4  Kings XI Punjab 12 6 6 -0.049 12
5  Kolkata Knight Riders 12 6 6 -0.479 12
6  Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 5 7 +0.396 10
7  Rajasthan Royals 12 5 7 -0.505 10
8  Chennai Super Kings 12 4 8 -0.602 8