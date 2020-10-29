With Rohit Sharma out for an indefinite period of time, Mumbai Indians needed one of their top order batsmen to put their hand up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday.

In-form Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan were dismissed early but Suryakumar Yadav – just days after being snubbed by the India selectors for the tour of Australia – played an innings of rare class to take his side home.

His innings 79 off just 43 balls impressed all those watching with the composure on display and the sheer audacity of the strokeplay.

Winning skipper Kieron Pollard lauded Suryakumar’s knock in a post-match chat.

“Time and time again, no matter the situation, he (Surya) continues to show the class of a player he is,” said Pollard. “He must be very, very disappointed not to don the blue as yet for India but I think he is very, very close.”

Pollard added: “As a spectator I am looking from the outside, he has done some amazing things for us in this franchise and the most he can do is continue to make the bat talk and score runs for us and, hopefully, that takes us all the way.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to his special knock:

India’s Mr.360 @surya_14kumar proper knock brother! Keep showing your quality - look great in Blue BTW 😜 #MIvsRCB — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) October 28, 2020

I liked the celebration or rather the lack of it much better than the knock itself from #SuryakumarYadav #MIvsRCB #IPL2020 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 28, 2020

Well done @mipaltan 👏 And what a delight to view Suryakumar Yadav... #smoothassilk 🕺 @IPL — Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) October 28, 2020

That's the innings of the season so far from Suryakumar Yadav. Classical timing and 360° range; strength v pace and strength v spin - all with the match in the balance. Impactful and elegant. Reminiscent of KL Rahul's 2018 campaign. #IPL2020 — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 28, 2020

I wonder if Suryakumar Yadav fancies playing International cricket he might move overseas #CoughNZCough — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) October 28, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav is worth every moment of your time when you tune in to see him bat. What a player!!!!!!! Well played Bumrah and @lip altan — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 28, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav is a serious player! — Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 28, 2020

Please remember the name : Suryakumar Yadav. Send him your love and appreciation at @surya_14kumar He has shut up many detractors tonight, many of them. Well played Mr. Yadav 👏👏👏👏 — Vijay Lokapally (@vijaylokapally) October 28, 2020

If Virat Kohli doesn't change his mind after watching this knock from Suryakumar Yadav, then I don't know what to say. Cristiano Ronaldo did something like this in front of Sir Alex Ferguson, and Fergie was left with no option but to get him in his team. Kohli should do the same — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 28, 2020

Like that gesture from SKY—Main Hoon Na 👏👏 #MI on 16. Officially not qualified but I strongly recommend a Q in front of their name. It’s done ✅ #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 28, 2020

Putting on a show in front of the Indian captain to express his disappointment over the non-selection. Class!



Slog Sweep over midwicket. 6 ✔️

Fine sweep behind fine leg. 4 ✔️

Inside out over extra cover. 6 ✔️



SKY hits the spinners 360°. What an outrageous player of spin! — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) October 28, 2020

I loved that celebration from SKY, man. — S (@_whatsinaname) October 28, 2020

‘He’s like an oil painting. He’s beautiful to watch, like a Mona Lisa’. @irbishi using words that only he can, to describe Suryakumar Yadav — Hemant (@hemantbuch) October 28, 2020

This mai-hoon-na gesture by SKY was don't-look-at-explosion 💥 level ultra cool. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/2RVsbOAeYx — cricBC (@cricBC) October 28, 2020

Great reaction from Suryakumar Yadavpic.twitter.com/JtOyAvdPyc — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 28, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav won't knock on the selection door, he will break it open. #MIvsRCB — jigar mehta (@jigsactin) October 28, 2020

The answer to "Who should be in the Indian team?" pic.twitter.com/fmMwVXXn63 — Manya (@CSKian716) October 28, 2020