Marcus Rashford netted his first Manchester United hat-trick after coming on as a substitute at Old Trafford, with Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial also on target for the hosts as they thrashed last year’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig 5-0 in the Champions League.

Greenwood got the home side underway with his first-ever goal in the competition on 21 minutes. It took United a while to get going as substitutes Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford boosted the hosts.

Rashford netted a quick-fire treble as Martial also got on the scoresheet. United climbed to the top of their group after two straight wins, but the day belonged to Rashford who continued to star on the pitch after delivering the goods off it as well.

Twitter hailed the young English forward for his performance that made him just the sixth Manchester United player to score a Champions League hat-trick. Here are the best reactions.

Can’t stop smiling, I’ve waited a long time for that. Just wish the fans were in to experience it with me ♥️https://t.co/FvvpO6JYWX#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY pic.twitter.com/QJGJxSzTlj — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 28, 2020

27 – @MarcusRashford became just the fifth player in @ChampionsLeague history to score a hat-trick as a substitute, with his 27 minutes on the pitch the fewest number played whilst also netting a treble in the competition’s history. Leader. #UCL pic.twitter.com/clfOjJw1wf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2020

🔴 Champions League hat-tricks for Manchester United:



⚽️⚽️⚽️ Andy Cole

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Ruud van Nistelrooy

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Wayne Rooney

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Michael Owen

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Robin van Persie

⚽️⚽️⚽️ Marcus Rashford #UCL https://t.co/NUzdNIyn02 pic.twitter.com/pYSk2AfJ6e — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 28, 2020

The smile says it all 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

22 Years Old... Delivering on & off the pitch! What a guy @MarcusRashford ❤️👊🏽 https://t.co/81O89YpbPc — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) October 28, 2020

Making an impact on and off the pitch.



Superb, @MarcusRashford ⚽️⚽️⚽️pic.twitter.com/18l89jKkWz — England (@England) October 28, 2020

A first ever hat-trick for @MarcusRashford at @ManUtd. He’s just gobbling them up. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 28, 2020

The hat-trick scored by @MarcusRashford was only the second scored by a @ManUtd substitute in their history. The other: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer v Forest back in 1999. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 28, 2020

World class on and off the pitch @MarcusRashford — Twitter Sports (@TwitterSports) October 28, 2020

Waiting for @MarcusRashford to be knighted 🥰 — Kundi Valleydation (@insipidllama) October 29, 2020

A picture with a 𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙪𝙨𝙖𝙣𝙙 meanings... pic.twitter.com/mQBkh0ekld — ManUnitedMedia (@ManUnitedMedia) October 28, 2020

💯 Solskjaer: “I think Marcus has shown that he can keep focusing on what’s important both on and off the pitch at the moment.” #muzone — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 29, 2020

Manchester United fans when Greenwood, Rashford and Martial all score ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4AjDN7C4Xt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 28, 2020

Reflecting on last night, that has to be one of the best performances under Ole, that too against such a strong side. Well balanced-defensively strong, & yet attacked ruthlessly. And a hattrick from @MarcusRashford! We're finally shaping the team! #MUFC #UCL — Mohit Rauniyar (@mohitrauniyar) October 29, 2020