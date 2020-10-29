Marcus Rashford netted his first Manchester United hat-trick after coming on as a substitute at Old Trafford, with Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial also on target for the hosts as they thrashed last year’s semi-finalists RB Leipzig 5-0 in the Champions League.
Greenwood got the home side underway with his first-ever goal in the competition on 21 minutes. It took United a while to get going as substitutes Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford boosted the hosts.
Rashford netted a quick-fire treble as Martial also got on the scoresheet. United climbed to the top of their group after two straight wins, but the day belonged to Rashford who continued to star on the pitch after delivering the goods off it as well.
Twitter hailed the young English forward for his performance that made him just the sixth Manchester United player to score a Champions League hat-trick. Here are the best reactions.