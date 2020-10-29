Indian shuttlers Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey on Thursday looked to return home to India and appealed for help after being asked to withdraw from the SaarLorLux Open and put in isolation over contact with Lakshya Sen’s father-cum-coach DK Sen who tested positive for coronavirus.

They also asked the world and Indian federation to help come up with a fair solution and compensation for the financial loss.

Defending champion Sen had withdrawn from the competition in Germany on Wednesday while Ajay had already played and won his opening-round clash on Monday.

“We have currently been asked to isolate with absolutely no other information from the organisers including our meals. We have our Covid negative certificates, and have NO symptoms. We are unable to contact the German local authorities. We would like to know if it is possible for us to get tested here again and come back to India,” Ajay wrote in a post shared on social media.

He added that they tried contacting the organisers but haven’t got any response yet.

Dey further questioned the organsaition over the health and safety measures.

“... questions need to be raised regarding the tournament management as to why the authorities didn’t enforce submission of covid certificate immediately upon arrival or a test on arrival at the hotel, the way it was arranged at Denmark Open a week ago. Due to the lack of administration and strict governance, we are unable to compete and also suffering a financial loss,” Dey wrote on his social media account.

The statement from the Badminton World Federation said that the Indian players were withdrawn as a precautionary measure after a member of their entourage tested positive for Covid-19. As of now, all three players have tested negative.

Ajay and Subhankar are currently in isolation and may have to remain in Germany for longer than the hotel stay planned and might have to pay for it from their own pocket.

Since their tests are negative, they are looking to somehow test again and return before the lockdown measures get stricter in Europe.

Subhankar: "Lakshya and Co came and then went back for testing. We could have kept distance had the process of checking on arrival was implemented." This is clearly not the way to manage. Surely @bwfmedia could have done better. @Media_SAI @KirenRijiju — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) October 29, 2020

They had tested (negative) before their arrival in Germany and are willing to undergo fresh tests and leave the country if their reports return negative. Have to wait and watch what the BWF/orgnisers/local authorities decide. — anmol gurung (@gurung1012) October 29, 2020