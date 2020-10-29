Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC on Thursday announced a three-year strategic tie-up with Spanish club Marbella FC.

The Andalusia-based club currently plays in the Segunda Divisin B (second division), having narrowly missed out on promotion last season.

Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, “Marbella FC has one of the top infrastructure facilities in not just Spain, but entire Europe.

“This tie-up allows us to explore a lot of opportunities which will help Hyderabad FC on the technical side of the game. For starters, the top young players in our first and reserve team will head to Marbella for an extended training period, once travel opens up.”

Through the tie-up, Hyderabad FC shall be at liberty to avail the facilities and infrastructure of Marbella FC for conducting preseason for HFC’s first team players, and will also have the opportunity of utilising their medical personnel and facilities.

“The facilities and infrastructure will offer a great level of exposure for our players and the idea is to provide medium to long term training experience and not just a short camp,” added Tripuraneni.

Marbella FC general manager Hector Morales said, “This alliance will allow us to be in contact with one of the most important clubs from an emerging football market. We are convinced that this will bring great benefits for both clubs. We are already working with Hyderabad FC to start this new adventure together as soon as possible.”

Apart from gaining their sporting and technical assistance, Hyderabad FC will also have access to Marbella FC’s global network to scout players.

Options also exist to loan players, as well as sign and invest in them strategically as part of the tie-up for both sides.