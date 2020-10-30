A rampaging Kings XI Punjab would look to extend their exceptional run and inch closer to the playoffs while Rajasthan Royals would be desperate to stay alive in Indian Premier League 2020 when the two sides meet on Friday.

It has been a dramatic turnaround for the KL Rahul-led side after a string a losses earlier in the tournament.

They have put together five consecutive wins against the top four sides in the tournament and are in fourth position with 12 points from as many games, while the Royals have slumped to the penultimate spot with 10 points having suffered seven defeats from 12 outings.

As the league stage comes to an end, the scramble for the play-offs is on. With Mumbai Indians all but through, six teams are in the hunt for the remaining three spots.

The Royals can’t afford to slip up, if they lose on Friday they will be out of the reckoning while a defeat for Punjab will dent their chances for a top-four finish.

KXIP Results so far Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points for season DC vs KXIP 20 Sep, Sun (1930) Dubai KXIP lost in Super Over 0 KXIP vs RCB 24 Sep, Thu (1930) Dubai KXIP won by 97 runs 2 RR vs KXIP 27 Sep, Sun (1930) Sharjah KXIP lost by 4 wickets 2 KXIP vs MI 1 Oct, Thu (1930) Abu Dhabi KXIP lost by 48 runs 2 KXIP vs CSK 4 Oct, Sun (1930) Dubai KXIP lost by 10 wickets 2 SRH vs KXIP 8 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai KXIP lost by 69 runs 2 KXIP vs KKR 10 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi KXIP lost by 2 runs 2 RCB vs KXIP 15 Oct, Thu (1930) Sharjah KXIP won by 8 wickets 4 MI vs KXIP 18 Oct, Sun (1930) Dubai KXIP won after 2 Super Overs 6 KXIP vs DC 20 Oct, Tue (1930) Dubai KXIP won by 5 wickets 8 KXIP vs SRH 24 Oct, Sat (1930) Dubai KXIP won by 12 runs 10 KKR vs KXIP 26 Oct, Mon (1930) Sharjah KXIP won by 8 wickets 12

RR results so far Match Day/Date/Time Venue Result Total points RR vs CSK 22 Sep, Tue (1930) Sharjah RR won by 16 runs 2 RR vs KXIP 27 Sep, Sun (1930) Sharjah RR won by 4 wickets 4 RR vs KKR 30 Sep, Wed (1930) Dubai RR lost by 37 runs 4 RCB vs RR 3 Oct, Sat (1530) Abu Dhabi RR lost by 8 wickets 4 MI vs RR 6 Oct, Tue (1930) Abu Dhabi RR lost by 57 runs 4 RR vs DC 9 Oct, Fri (1930) Sharjah RR lost by 46 runs 4 SRH vs RR 11 Oct, Sun (1530) Dubai RR won by 5 wickets 6 DC vs RR 14 Oct, Wed (1930) Dubai RR lost by 13 runs 6 RR vs RCB 17 Oct, Sat (1530) Dubai RR lost by 7 wickets 6 CSK vs RR 19 Oct, Mon (1930) Abu Dhabi RR won by 7 wickets 8 RR vs SRH 22 Oct, Thu (1930) Dubai RR lost by 8 wickets 8 RR vs MI 25 Oct, Sun (1930) Abu Dhabi RR won by 8 wickets 10

Punjab captain Rahul is the leading run-scorer of the tournament and team would hope he fires in the crucial game after three straight underwhelming performances with the bat.

It is to be seen if Mayank Agarwal, who missed two games with a bruised knee, returns to the side. In his absence, Mandeep Singh revelled in the role of an opener with a match-winning unbeaten 66 in the win against Kolkata Knight Riders. The addition of Chris Gayle has also done wonders for the team’s confidence.

Punjab’s bowling, which has been their weakest link throughout the tournament, has been exceptional in their recent wins as well, choking the opposition for runs.

Head-to-head Matches RR won KXIP won Tied RR vs KXIP 20 11 8 1 (RR lost)

The Royals will also be high on confidence after their morale-boosting win over table toppers Mumbai and would be desperate to keep the winning momentum going.

The biggest positive for the Royals is Ben Stokes roaring back to form after rusty displays in previous five outings. The English all-rounder, who has been elevated to the role of opener, smashed an unbeaten 107 to help seal a seven-wicket win over Mumbai earlier this week.

Sanju Samson is also back among runs but Jos Buttler has looked erratic and skipper Steve Smith is in the middle of a lean patch.

The Jofra Archer-led bowling attack has looked ordinary so far as well. The pacer, who is having a stellar individual season with 17 wickets from 12 matches with an economy of 6.71, has done most of the heavy lifting with the ball without adequate support from the rest of the bowlers.

Squads

KXIP Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Chris Gayle Mohammed Shami K Gowtham KL Rahul Mayank Agarwal Mujeeb ur Rahman Glenn Maxwell Nicholas Pooran Karun Nair Arshdeep Singh Deepak Hooda Prabhsimran Singh Sarfaraz Khan Hardus Viljoen James Neesham Mandeep Singh M Ashwin Chris Jordan J Suchith Tajinder Singh Harpreet Brar Darshan Nalkande Sheldon Cottrell Ravi Bishnoi Ishan Porel

RR Batsmen Bowlers All-rounders Wicketkeepers Mahipal Lomror Ankit Rajpoot Shreyas Gopal Jos Buttler Manan Vohra Mayank Markande Ben Stokes Robin Uthappa Riyan Parag Jofra Archer Rahul Tewatia Sanju Samson David Miller Varun Aaron Shashank Singh Anuj Rawat Steve Smith Jaydev Unadkat Anirudha Joshi Yashasvi Jaiswal Kartik Tyagi Akash Singh Andrew Tye Oshane Thomas Tom Curran

Match starts at 1930 IST and will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and Disney+Hotstar

