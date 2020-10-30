06.40 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of match No 50 in the Indian Premier League. Kings XI Punjab, on a five-match unbeaten run, take on Rajasthan Royals who need to win tonight to stay alive in the tournament.

Here’s how the points table looks like:

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
Q  Mumbai Indians 12 8 4 +1.186 16
2  Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 7 5 +0.048 14
3  Delhi Capitals 12 7 5 +0.030 14
4  Kings XI Punjab 12 6 6 -0.049 12
5  Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 -0.467 12
6  Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 5 7 +0.396 10
7  Rajasthan Royals 12 5 7 -0.505 10
8  Chennai Super Kings 13 5 8 -0.532 10

As the RR Twitter handle pointed out brilliantly, this is more than just a match between two teams tonight: