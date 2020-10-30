West Indies legend Chris Gayle created history once again on Friday as he became the first player to hit 1,000 sixes in T20 Cricket. The 41-year-old smashed a brilliant 63-ball 99 for Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.
Gayle’s knock, which included six fours and eight sixes, helped KXIP post a total of 185/4 batting first.
Chris Gayle hits brilliant 99, becomes first man in history to hit 1,000 T20 sixes
The left-hander has been in fine form in this year’s IPL in the United Arab Emirates, having registered scored of 53, 24, 29, 20, 51 and 99. His efforts have helped Kings XI revive their campaign and pose a challenge for the playoffs.
Gayle is comfortably the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket, having amassed more than 13,000 runs.
