West Indies legend Chris Gayle created history once again on Friday as he became the first player to hit 1,000 sixes in T20 Cricket. The 41-year-old smashed a brilliant 63-ball 99 for Kings XI Punjab in their Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

Gayle’s knock, which included six fours and eight sixes, helped KXIP post a total of 185/4 batting first.

Watch: Chris Gayle hits brilliant 99, becomes first man in history to hit 1,000 T20 sixes

The left-hander has been in fine form in this year’s IPL in the United Arab Emirates, having registered scored of 53, 24, 29, 20, 51 and 99. His efforts have helped Kings XI revive their campaign and pose a challenge for the playoffs.

Gayle is comfortably the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket, having amassed more than 13,000 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Gayle’s incredible achievement:

T20 ka Bradman- Chris Gayls. Without a doubt the greatest that there has ever been @henrygayle . Entertainment ka baap. #KXIPvRR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 30, 2020

Gayle Storm. Yesterday...today....tomorrow. 24x7...365 days a year.

Entertainment Guaranteed. 👏👏 #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 30, 2020

Get your head around this, Chris Gayle has hit 1000 sixes 🙌🏼 in T20 cricket. #crazystat #UniverseBoss #KXIPvRR #IPL2020 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) October 30, 2020

Chris Gayle made his ODI debut in 1999. Next season we are going to see him play at the top level across four decades. Incredible achievement. — cricBC (@cricBC) October 30, 2020

Chris Gayle at the age of 41 - charging for a single then with misfield he completed double. The energy and enthusiasm is second to none. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 30, 2020

1. KXIP

2. KXIP without Gayle pic.twitter.com/MyMQhiFXEE — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 30, 2020

First time Gayle has got out on 99 in T20s.



Has 22 centuries and once not out on 99. #IPL2020 #KXIPvRR — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 30, 2020

1000 sixes and look that difference between top 1 and top 2.. Universe boss for a reason 👌👌 #gayle pic.twitter.com/BhMDu816dr — Super sampangi (@supersampangi) October 30, 2020

#Gayle is such a great character off the field but on cricket field an icon. What a great season he is having. He deserved a ton. #RRvsKXIP #KXIPvRR @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/SEQFBO3NkE — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 30, 2020

0.06% of all T20 deliveries bowled in the history the game have been Chris Gayle hitting the ball for six. #IPL2020 #RRvKXIP — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 30, 2020

At 41, still smashing the ball, still timing it well, riding his luck as well. Universe is definitely on his side, it's not just a name. #KXIPvRR — Manya (@CSKian716) October 30, 2020

Most 6s against each team in IPL



vs KXIP - Gayle (61)

vs KKR - Gayle (54)

vs RCB - Dhoni (46)

vs MI - Gayle (42)

vs DC - Gayle (34)

vs CSK - Kohli (35)

vs SRH - Gayle (32)

vs RR - Gayle (29)*#RRvsKXIP — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) October 30, 2020

Bradman of T20: Christopher Henry Gayle. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 30, 2020

Chris Gayle 🤝 🐐 — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) October 30, 2020

Harsha Bhogle: I want to be in the debate of who's the greatest T20 batsman.



Ian Bishop: Why there is even a debate? It's Chris Gayle. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 30, 2020