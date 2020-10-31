02.55 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog of match No 51 of Indian Premier League, season 13. It’s the clash between No 1 and No 3 on the table. Mumbai Indians, already assured of a place in the playoffs, take on Delhi Capitals, who have lost three in a row.

The points table right now is a sight to behold. Take a look at how close things are.

Points table after Match No 50

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
Q  Mumbai Indians 12 8 4 +1.186 16
2  Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 7 5 +0.048 14
3  Delhi Capitals 12 7 5 +0.030 14
4  Kings XI Punjab 13 6 7 -0.133 12
5  Rajasthan Royals 13 6 7 -0.377 12
6  Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 -0.467 12
7  Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 5 7 +0.396 10
8  Chennai Super Kings 13 5 8 -0.532 10