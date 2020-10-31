IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live: Score updates and commentary from DC vs MI
Live updates from match No 51 of IPL 2020.
Live updates
02.55 pm: Hello and welcome to the live blog of match No 51 of Indian Premier League, season 13. It’s the clash between No 1 and No 3 on the table. Mumbai Indians, already assured of a place in the playoffs, take on Delhi Capitals, who have lost three in a row.
The points table right now is a sight to behold. Take a look at how close things are.
Points table after Match No 50
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Q
|Mumbai Indians
|12
|8
|4
|+1.186
|16
|2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|12
|7
|5
|+0.048
|14
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|12
|7
|5
|+0.030
|14
|4
|Kings XI Punjab
|13
|6
|7
|-0.133
|12
|5
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|6
|7
|-0.377
|12
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|7
|-0.467
|12
|7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|12
|5
|7
|+0.396
|10
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|5
|8
|-0.532
|10