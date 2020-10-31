Mumbai Indians stand-in captain Kieron Pollard on Saturday said that Rohit Sharma’s injured left hamstring is on the mend and hoped to have him back soon for the team during the Indian Premier League.

Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during MI’s IPL match against Kings XI Punjab, which also prompted the national selection committee to leave him out of the Australia-bound Indian team.

Indian fan deserves to know: Sunil Gavaskar calls for transparency regarding Rohit Sharma’s injury

“He is getting better, he is getting there. We are excited as well. Looking forward to him coming back, he’s working extremely hard, so let’s see what happens,” Pollard said at the post-match presentation without putting a date on his comeback.

There was a possibility of Rohit returning to action on November 3 during Mumbai Indians’ last league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad according to PTI.

But that is now unlikely since the match is now inconsequential with the defending champions having ensured a top-two finish after beating Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.

“There is a bright chance of Rohit playing in the play-offs. Having ensured a top-two finish, it gives him extra days to get fitter,” a source privy to the senior cricketer’s injury management told PTI as well.

The West Indies captain seemed pretty happy with his winning streak in the shortest format in 2020.

“We need to play another couple of good games and get to the final. This isn’t supposed to be our year (MI wins trophies in odd years only), but it’s been working for us so far,” Pollard said cheekily.

MI started with Jayant Yadav in the powerplay and Pollard gave reasons why he delayed bringing Bumrah into the attack.

“We wanted to bowl spinners in the powerplay with some grip on offer,” Pollard said.

He also praised Ishan Kishan, who has been in good form during the IPL and has stepped up brilliantly as an opener.

“Ishan has gotten better in every game, and once he gets going, he’s hard to get rid of. He didn’t even start (this season), came in the playing XI at No 4 and then came out to open and just blew us away.”

Watch Pollard’s interview here: