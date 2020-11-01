IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP Live: MS Dhoni elects to bowl first, Mayank Agarwal returns for Punjab
Updates from match No 53 at IPL 2020.
Live updates
The Kings XI openers are out in the middle. And after missing a few matches, Mayank Agarwal is back too.
3.08 pm: Playing XIs
CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.
KXIP: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.
3.02 pm: TOSS – MS Dhoni has won the toss and CSK will bowl first at Abu Dhabi!
02.50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 53 at IPL 2020. It’s the battle between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings, your annual match No 14 for both teams.
For CSK, it’s the last dance today of the season. For KXIP, it’s everything to play for and a defeat ends their race to playoffs.
What a season this is turning out to be. After 52 matches, only one team has mathematically qualified for the playoffs. Here’s how the points table looks like at the moment:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Q
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|9
|4
|+1.296
|18
|2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|13
|7
|6
|-0.145
|14
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|7
|6
|-0.159
|14
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|6
|7
|+0.555
|12
|5
|Kings XI Punjab
|13
|6
|7
|-0.133
|12
|6
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|6
|7
|-0.377
|12
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|7
|-0.467
|12
|8
|Chennai Super Kings
|13
|5
|8
|-0.532
|10