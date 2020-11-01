The Kings XI openers are out in the middle. And after missing a few matches, Mayank Agarwal is back too.

3.08 pm: Playing XIs
CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), N Jagadeesan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.
KXIP: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami.

3.02 pm: TOSS – MS Dhoni has won the toss and CSK will bowl first at Abu Dhabi!

02.50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 53 at IPL 2020. It’s the battle between Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings, your annual match No 14 for both teams.

For CSK, it’s the last dance today of the season. For KXIP, it’s everything to play for and a defeat ends their race to playoffs.

What a season this is turning out to be. After 52 matches, only one team has mathematically qualified for the playoffs. Here’s how the points table looks like at the moment:

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
Q  Mumbai Indians 13 9 4 +1.296 18
2  Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 -0.145 14
3  Delhi Capitals 13 7 6 -0.159 14
4  Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 +0.555 12
5  Kings XI Punjab 13 6 7 -0.133 12
6  Rajasthan Royals 13 6 7 -0.377 12
7  Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 -0.467 12
8  Chennai Super Kings 13 5 8 -0.532 10