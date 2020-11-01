IPL 2020, KKR vs RR live updates: Jofra Archer removes Nitish Rana in first over
Updates from match No 54 in IPL 2020.
Live updates
After 8 overs, KKR 68/1 (Gill 36, Tripathi 29): A tidy first over by Tyagi. Just four off it.
After 7 overs, KKR 64/1 (Gill 34, Tripathi 27): Tewatia comes on and Tripathi helps himself to a six down the ground in that over. The runs keep coming for KKR.
In the powerplay today:
Jofra Archer: 2-0-3-1
Others: 4-0-50-0 (9 fours, 1 six)
Two extras.
After 6 overs, KKR 55/1 (Gill 33, Tripathi 20): A boundary each for Gill and Tripathi in that Aaron over. Oh, Royals.
After 5 overs, KKR 43/1 (Gill 27, Tripathi 16): Stokes comes on and Tripathi finishes that over with a six over fine leg. A lovely pull shot off a bouncer that just clears the fielder.
Story of RR‘s season so far. Archer has breathed fire from one end, going for 3 runs in his 2 overs. The other 2 bowlers have gone for 29 in their 2 overs conceding 7 boundaries.
After 4 overs, KKR 32/1 (Gill 23, Tripathi 9): Freedom for Tripathi, says Gavaskar. As Shreyas Gopal comes into the attack, Tripathi gets going with two boundaries after Gill also hit two fours in that over. 17 off it.
After 3 overs, KKR 15/1 (Gill 14, Tripathi 1): Another top Jofra over. Tripathi was like a cat on a hot tin roof in that Archer over. He is stuck at the moment, trying to get off the strike but unable to. On 1 off 8 balls.
After 2 overs, KKR 13/1 (Gill 13, Tripathi 0): After another sensational first over from Jofra, Gill takes on Aaron in the second to make a statement that he is keen to make an impact. Two boundaries for the young KKR batsman in that over.
Over 0.2 , KKR 1/1: WICKET! YET AGAIN, JOFRA STRIKES IN THE FIRST OVER! Wow. What a player. A lovely short ball that takes the outside edge of Nitish Rana (out for a golden duck again!). And ridiculously, it must be said, Rana wastes the review on his way back.
Jofra Archer has the ball in hand... here we go. This could be a cracker.
7.08 pm: Kings XI Punjab have been eliminated from the tournament as Chennai Super Kings beat them by nine wickets. Read here.
7.06 pm: Playing XIs
KKR: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy.
RR: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (w), Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.
7.02 pm: TOSS – Steve Smith has won the toss and RR will bowl first! Good news for KKR fans, Andre Russell is back!
6.56 pm: Here are a few scenarios (with approximate NRR):
RR score 175 in 20 overs and win by 55 runs, their NRR will be better than DC (and 57 runs, better than RCB).
KKR score 150 runs in 20 overs, RR chase in 14 overs for NRR to be -0.157, in 13 for -0.125.
KKR score 175 in 20 overs, need to win by 75 runs to be better than DC (80 or so to be better than RCB).
RR score 175 in 20 overs, then KKR need to chase in 10 overs for NRR to be -0.135.
RR score 120 in 20 overs, then KKR need to chase in 10 overs for NRR to be -0.136.
06.50 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 54 in the Indian Premier League, season 13. It’s a battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, who will look to reach 14 points.
Read the match preview here.
Playoffs qualification scenarios explained here. We will be keeping an eye on the result of KXIP vs CSK before updating that.
All the RR fixtures, results and match highlights