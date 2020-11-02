Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan believes said his team couldn’t have done anything more in its must-win game against Rajasthan Royals and sought divine intervention for the side to make it to the Indian Premier League play-offs.

KKR finished their league campaign with a 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals to get into the top four with 14 points but a net run-rate of -0.214 might be an impediment towards qualification.

“Yes, I was aware of the numbers (about net run rate) but you need to first get yourself into a winning position. I don’t think we could have done anything more today. So whatever happens from here is up to the Gods,” Morgan said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

KKR’s entry into the play-offs will now depend on the result of the matches between Delhi Capitals (-0.159) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (-0.145) as well as the one where Sunrisers Hyderabad (+0.555) take on defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have already qualified.

In case, SRH wins, KKR’s chances of qualification will hinge on a real poor defeat for either DC or RCB in their particular game.

Put in to bat, Morgan smashed a 35-ball unbeaten 68 to take KKR to 191/7 and the skipper said it was a par-score on this track.

“I thought it was around a par score. Every batsman who came back in and said that it was a beautiful wicket with the dew in. We lost wickets between 10th and 15th overs, and to finish like we did was really good,” said Morgan.

Royals skipper Steve Smith said losing wickets in a heap upfront harmed their cause.

“It was around a 180 wicket. There was a bit of dew. Losing four (wickets) in the Powerplay, it was always going to be tough from there,” said the Australian.

“(Pat) Cummins bowled nice lengths, made us play some good shots. We got off to a flier, but then we lost wickets in a clump. Unfortunate way to end. We started off really well, won the last two before this one. In the middle we lost our way.”

Smith was not happy with the his top order batsmen.

“Our batters, the top four or five didn’’t take responsibility perhaps. Couple of real positives. Jofra has been exceptional pretty much every game. Tewatia obviously has pulled a few out of the hat throughout the tournament. He has bowled exceptionally well throughout the tournament.”