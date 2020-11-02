Players from Kolkata Knight Riders wished team owner and film star Shah Rukh Khan on his 55th birthday on Monday with special messages and Bollywood references.

The players spoke about how they first met the actor, their favourite film of his, and a SRK role they would love to play in a video uploaded on their social media accounts.

Australia pacer Pat Cummins admitted he has never seen a Shah Rukh Khan movie while West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell copied his dance moves. New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson said he enjoyed the sci-fi film ‘Ra-One’ Indian spinner Piyush Chawla expressed his love for the underrated film ‘Josh’.

