IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Live: Shreyas Iyer elects to bowl first in Abu Dhabi, Delhi make three changes
Follow live updates from match No 55 of Indian Premier League 2020.
Live updates
7.09 pm: Playing XIs
DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
RCB: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
7.06 pm: Three changes for DC: Rahane, Axar and Sams come in for Hetmyer, Dubey and Harshal. Two changes for RCB: Dube and Shahbaz Ahmed come in for Gurkeerat and Saini.
7.02 pm: TOSS – Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will BOWL first! DC are yet to win a game in Abu Dhabi this season.
6.48 pm: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and the importance of peaking at the right time
06.40 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of match No 55 in the Indian Premier League.
It’s the penultimate group stage match of the season and we still do not know the identity of three out of four teams that will take part in the playoffs!
Tonight, however, we are guaranteed to know which team faces Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 as the winner of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will finish second in the table. The team that comes out second best tonight could still get eliminated.
Here’s what the points table looks like:
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Q
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|9
|4
|+1.296
|18
|2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|13
|7
|6
|-0.145
|14
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|7
|6
|-0.159
|14
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|7
|7
|-0.214
|14
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|6
|7
|+0.555
|12
|6
|Kings XI Punjab
|14
|6
|8
|-0.162
|12
|7
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|6
|8
|-0.455
|12
|8
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|6
|8
|-0.569
|12