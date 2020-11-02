7.09 pm: Playing XIs
DC: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
RCB: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

7.06 pm: Three changes for DC: Rahane, Axar and Sams come in for Hetmyer, Dubey and Harshal. Two changes for RCB: Dube and Shahbaz Ahmed come in for Gurkeerat and Saini.

7.02 pm: TOSS – Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will BOWL first! DC are yet to win a game in Abu Dhabi this season.

06.40 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of match No 55 in the Indian Premier League.

It’s the penultimate group stage match of the season and we still do not know the identity of three out of four teams that will take part in the playoffs!

Tonight, however, we are guaranteed to know which team faces Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 as the winner of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will finish second in the table. The team that comes out second best tonight could still get eliminated.

Here’s what the points table looks like:

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
Q Mumbai Indians 13 9 4 +1.296 18
2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 13 7 6 -0.145 14
3 Delhi Capitals 13 7 6 -0.159 14
4 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 7 7 -0.214 14
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 13 6 7 +0.555 12
6 Kings XI Punjab 14 6 8 -0.162 12
7 Chennai Super Kings 14 6 8 -0.455 12
8 Rajasthan Royals 14 6 8 -0.569 12