Rohit Sharma is back in the Mumbai Indians nets, raising hopes of a return to action from a hamstring injury which prevented the India selectors from naming him in the squads for the Australia tour.

Stand-in MI skipper Kieron Pollard had said after the team’s last match that Rohit has been working hard and “he’s getting better, getting there” when asked about a return to action.

While the seriousness of his injury has never been officially released, it was reportedly serious enough for the India team physio Nitin Patel to inform the Board of Control for Cricket in India that opening batsman would require 2-3 weeks of rest to be fully fit.

But just a few days later, Rohit is back in the nets. He might also have been testing his hamstring to see how he feels but with no official word, we’ll never quite know. The right-hander seemed to be moving well in the video and didn’t look like he was in any discomfort.

A few days back India’s head coach Ravi Shastri had revealed that Rohit’s medical report stated that “he could be in danger of injuring himself again” and advised the batsman not to rush his comeback.

Shastri said the call not to include Rohit in the squad was taken by the selectors after going through his medical report.

“It’s being handled by the people in charge of the medical part of it. We don’t get involved in that. They have submitted a report to the selectors and they have gone about their business. I have no say, neither am I a part of the selection. All I know is the medical report which says he could be in danger of injuring himself again if he is not careful,” Shastri told Times Now.

The tour of Australia comprises three T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests. The series is scheduled to start on November 27.