IPL 2020, SRH vs MI live: Rohit, QdK fall early; focus on Suryakumar
Live updates from the final group stage match of IPL 2020.
Live updates
MI 23/1 after 4.4 overs (SKY 10)
QdK gave Sandeep Sharma the treatment for the first three balls with a four and two sixes. And then Sandeep comes right back with a wide full toss that QdK edges back onto the stumps! Talk about luck!!!
de Kock b Sandeep Sharma 25(13) [4s-2 6s-2]
MI 23/1 after 4 overs (QdK 9, SKY 10)
Tidy over from Holder. Got hit for a four off the second ball but conceded just 7 runs.
MI 12/1 after 2.3 overs (QdK 8)
And Rohit Sharma doesn’t last long. Seemed to check his shot, caught at mid-off by Warner. Wicket for Sandeep. Slow pitch.
Rohit c Warner b Sandeep Sharma 4(7)
MI 10/0 after 2 overs (Rohit 3, QdK 7)
Steady over by Holder. One lofted shot by Rohit, fell short of the fielder, to end the over.
MI 5/0 after 1 over (Rohit 1, QdK 4)
Rohit Sharma got off the mark with a quick single. Gavaskar on the air: ‘People will be watching.’ All eyes on the MI skipper – is he really fit enough?
Rohit Sharma and QdK out to open for MI
7.06 pm: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: D Warner, W Saha, M Pandey, K Williamson, P Garg, A Samad, J Holder, R Khan, S Nadeem, S Sharma, T Natarajan
Mumbai Indians XI: Q de Kock, R Sharma, S Yadav, I Kishan, S Tiwary, K Pollard, K Pandya, N Coulter-Nile, J Pattinson, R Chahar, D Kulkarni
7.05 pm: If Rohit was fit enough to play so soon, surely the selectors should have picked him for Australia...
Murali Kartik: Everything fine with you?
Rohit Sharma: ‘Yeah, looks like that.’
7.02 pm: SRH win the toss and they will have a bowl first. The bigger news though is that Rohit Sharma is back and will captain MI today.
6.54 pm: Will Rohit play? Should he play?
6.51 pm: All eyes on Rohit Sharma as he goes through the drills ahead of the game. Will he play tonight? He will have to contend with an in-from SRH bowling attack if he does play.
6.42 pm: All KKR fans are MI fans tonight.
06.40 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of match No 56 in the Indian Premier League 2020. It is the final group stage match. It is Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Mumbai Indians. It is the match that is going to decide the team that enters the Eliminator to face Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Big, big match. But worth noting, that applies only for SRH. Will MI be resting their stars?
The equation? Simple. SRH win, they go through. MI win, KKR go through.
Here’s how the points table looks:
Points table after match No 55
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Q
|Mumbai Indians
|13
|9
|4
|+1.296
|18
|Q
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|8
|6
|-0.109
|16
|Q
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|14
|7
|7
|-0.172
|14
|4
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|7
|7
|-0.214
|14
|5
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|13
|6
|7
|+0.555
|12
|OUT
|Kings XI Punjab
|14
|6
|8
|-0.162
|12
|OUT
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|6
|8
|-0.455
|12
|OUT
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|6
|8
|-0.569
|12