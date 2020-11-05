Manchester United suffered their second defeat on the spin as they lost 2-1 to Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey in the Champions League.

Goals from Demba Ba and Edin Visca gave the Turkish side their first win in the competition, with Anthony Martial scoring for United who had won their opening two games in Group H against Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig.

United’s defending for the two goals came under heavy criticism for the lack of organisation as question marks were raised over the future of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Twitter came down hard on the Red Devils who seem to show little sign of progress under Solskjaer. Here is how Twitter reacted to Manchester United’s defeat.

The goals against us....please tell me someone is going nuts in that changing room and people are being made accountable.

The shape of the team when we lose the ball for the 1st goal 🤬😱🤯#mufc pic.twitter.com/V7aq0rvBYL — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 4, 2020

Three Man Utd players marking each other 🤦‍♂️



Two Basaksehir forwards completely free in the area 😳#UCL pic.twitter.com/AWv456xNsQ — Goal (@goal) November 4, 2020

Im still rattled about that first goal. I cant understand how this happens at any level. Shameful



And substituting Van De Beek was a ridiculous decision. As was Tuanzebe coming off. This whole performance was shocking pic.twitter.com/aDpN3EyNAF — 12th (@12thmantalks) November 4, 2020

With the 2-1 loss to Istanbul Basaksehir today, Manchester United's 18-game road unbeaten streak is now snapped.



It is the club's first road loss since Jan. 19, 2020 vs Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/VmXwC4bu6j — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 4, 2020

Only Solskjaer's United could follow what was supposed to be a definitive 5-0 win over Leipzig with two meek defeats like that, that even surrenders the CL advantage.



His whole two years basically condensed into the last four weeks. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) November 4, 2020

We beat the two strongest teams in the group with ease but are struggling against the weakest one. Only Manchester United — RiZzy🔴 (@RiZzyUTD) November 4, 2020

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finally getting some consistency from this Manchester United side — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) November 4, 2020

Jose Mourinho's tenure as Manchester United manager looks more and more impressive with every week that passes under Solskjaer. — Michael (@TFWriter) November 4, 2020

Breaks my heart to say it but Ole has to go.. 💔 need a man with a plan to come in, please @ManUtd #Oleout — Neil Quinlan (@NeilNeilq99) November 4, 2020

It would be *so* Manchester United if Mauricio Pochettino rocks up as Paris Saint-Germain manager before Christmas after being without a club for 12 months. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) November 4, 2020