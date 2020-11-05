2.51 pm: Velocity rode on a brilliant partnership between Sune Luus and Sushma Verma to get the better of Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas in the opener on Wednesday. Read all about it here.

2.45 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of match No 2 in the Women’s T20 Challenge, an exhibition event featuring three teams. The teams face each other once and then the top two will meet in the final. In today’s match, Mithali Raj’s Velocity will take on Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers.

Squads

Trailblazers Velocity
Smriti Mandhana (C) Mithali Raj (C)
Deepti Sharma (VC) Veda Krishnamurthy (VC)
Punam Raut Shafali Verma
Richa Ghosh Sushma Verma (WK)
D. Hemalatha Ekta Bisht
Nuzhat Parween (WK) *Meghna Singh
Rajeshwari Gayakwad Shikha Pandey
Harleen Deol Devika Vaidya
Jhulan Goswami Sushree Dibyadarshini
Simaran Dil Bahadur Manali Dakshini
Salma Khatun Leigh Kasperek
Sophie Ecclestone Danielle Wyatt
Natthakan Chantham Suné Luus
Deandra Dottin Jahanara Alam
Kashvee Gautam M. Anagha