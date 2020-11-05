Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Velocity vs Trailblazers: Live score, updates and commentary
Follow live coverage of match No 2 of the 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah.
Live updates
2.51 pm: Velocity rode on a brilliant partnership between Sune Luus and Sushma Verma to get the better of Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas in the opener on Wednesday. Read all about it here.
2.45 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of match No 2 in the Women’s T20 Challenge, an exhibition event featuring three teams. The teams face each other once and then the top two will meet in the final. In today’s match, Mithali Raj’s Velocity will take on Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers.
Squads
|Trailblazers
|Velocity
|Smriti Mandhana (C)
|Mithali Raj (C)
|Deepti Sharma (VC)
|Veda Krishnamurthy (VC)
|Punam Raut
|Shafali Verma
|Richa Ghosh
|Sushma Verma (WK)
|D. Hemalatha
|Ekta Bisht
|Nuzhat Parween (WK)
|*Meghna Singh
|Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|Shikha Pandey
|Harleen Deol
|Devika Vaidya
|Jhulan Goswami
|Sushree Dibyadarshini
|Simaran Dil Bahadur
|Manali Dakshini
|Salma Khatun
|Leigh Kasperek
|Sophie Ecclestone
|Danielle Wyatt
|Natthakan Chantham
|Suné Luus
|Deandra Dottin
|Jahanara Alam
|Kashvee Gautam
|M. Anagha