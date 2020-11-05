IPL 2020, Qualifier 1, MI vs DC Live:
Live coverage of match No 57 of Indian Premier League 2020.
Live updates
After 1 over, Mumbai Indians 15/0 (Qdk 15, Rohit 0): WHAT A START! 4-2-0-4-4-1. Welcome to the IPL playoffs, Daniel Sams. Quinton de Kock gets going with some sensational shots. Two great straight drives in the first over, treat to watch. Retains strike too. Qdk is in the mood.
Here we go! QdK to face Daniel Sams and the first ball is a stunning straight drive for four.
7.28 pm: Another final for Mumbai or first one ever for Delhi?
7.25 pm: In some sense, Delhi can play with the freedom of knowing not many are giving them a chance tonight against the MI juggernaut. This is not a knockout either. Will that free their batsmen up?
7.23 pm: Avg first innings total is 171 in Dubai. On this particular pitch it is down to 161. (via Star Sports)
7.17 pm: Here’s how the teams fared when they faced each other at IPL 2020. (Mumbai won both.)
Match 1: Delhi batted first and posted a sub-par total of 162/4, with Shikhar Dhawan scoring an unbeaten 69 off 52. In reply, Mumbai rode on half-centuries from Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav to win the match comfortably
Match 2: Delhi managed just 110/9 in their 20 overs. The defending champions then rode on an unbeaten 47-ball 72 by opener Ishan Kishan to win by nine wickets
7.09 pm: Playing XIs
MI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.
DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.
7.04 pm: Mumbai Indians have made three changes, expectedly: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya replace James Pattinson, Dhawal Kulkarni and Saurabh Tiwary.
7.02 pm: TOSS – Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will BOWL first! “Personally I’m very motivated and the energy in the group is great,” says Iyer. DC are playing with an unchanged XI.
6.55 pm: Pitch report by Simon Doull and Pommie Mbangwa – “The surface looks fantastic. It has got a little bit of grass on it which should offer a bit of pace and bounce. Will aid batting when the dew sets in later. In the last 26 games, 20 times teams batting second have won. Sides batting first are tentative and that’s the biggest issue.”
6.51 pm: Here are three key battles to look forward to in tonight’s game:
Nortje, Ashwin vs MI top order
Anrich Nortje and Ravichandran Ashwin have taken the new ball consistently for Delhi Capitals and applied great pressure on opponents with their consistency. But in the all-important clash against MI on Thursday, the duo will face a stern. Mumbai’s top order batsmen – Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have all got runs this season and are proven match-winners. Delhi will be in trouble if they don’t get wickets with the new ball.
Bumrah, Boult vs DC top order
Similarly for the Capitals, their top order is crucial for them. Shikhar Dhawan has been in remarkable form, Ajinkya Rahane showed his class in the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, and skipper Shreyas Iyer has immense potential too. MI have opened the bowling with Trent Boult, who has made several key contributions through the season, but the defending champions may be tempted to start with Jasprit Bumrah from the other end. The right-arm quick is the spearhead of the attack and can put his team on top with early strikes.
Rabada vs Pollard, Hardik
This has to be one of those most exciting match-ups in the IPL. Kagiso Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. The South African has shown he’s a cut above the rest by using his pace, skill and accuracy to lead Delhi’s charge. But in Dubai on Thursday, he will be up against perhaps the most dangerous lower-order duo in the IPL. Rabada is usually reserved for the death overs and his clash with Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya has the makings of a blockbuster. Delhi will be at a huge advantage if Rabada comes out on top in this battle.
6.20 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to live coverage of match No 57 of Indian Premier League 2020!
The playoffs begin tonight with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium. Rohit Sharma and Co have beaten Shreyas Iyer’s men both times so far this season and Delhi will be keen to get one back in the all-important clash.
