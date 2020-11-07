Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Trailblazers vs Supernovas: Live scores and commentary
All the live updates from the game between Trailblazers and Supernovas.
Live updates
7.00 pm: TOSS TIME!
Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and Supernovas will bat first. Smriti Mandhana says she would have fielded first anyway, so that worked out well.
6.40 pm: The top-of-the-table Trailblazers face Supernovas in the final league match of the ongoing 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
The Trailblazers defeated Velocity by nine wickets on Thursday, to grab the top spot in the table while Supernovas had lost to Velocity by five wickets.
The Trailblazers are captained by Smriti Mandhana and Supernovas have Harmanpreet Kaur at the helm.