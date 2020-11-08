IPL 2020 Qualifier 2, DC vs SRH live: Delhi Capitals win toss and choose to bat first, Shaw dropped
Updates from match No 59 of IPL 2020.
Live updates
7.09 pm: Shaw has lost the trust of the management completely. He has admittedly looked very out of touch in the middle in the last few games. This will hit his confidence in a big way. One day you’re on top of the world and then the next moment, you come crashing down. That’s cricket... no, that’s life.
7.07 pm: Here are the playing XIs:
Delhi Capitals XI: S Dhawan, A Rahane, S Iyer, M Stoinis, R Pant, S Hetmyer, P Dubey, A Patel, R Ashwin, K Rabada, A Nortje.
Sunrisers Hyderabad XI: D Warner, S Goswami, M Pandey, K Williamson, P Garg, J Holder, A Samad, R Khan, S Nadeem, S Sharma, T Natarajan
7.03 pm: Delhi Capitals win toss and chose to bat first. They batted second in the previous two games against SRH, so wanted to change that today.
Key battle No 3: Rashid vs Iyer
Perhaps the finest bowler in the middle overs this season, Rashid has once again proven to be a massive asset for Hyderabad. The Afghan leg-spinner is deadly accurate with his variations and we have seen the best of players show him respect by not taking risks against him. In Qualifier 2 on Sunday, his battle with Shreyas Iyer will be one to watch out for. The Delhi captain is due some runs for his team and if he manages to up the ante against Rashid, the Sunrisers will definitely be under pressure.
Key battle No 2: Holder vs Dhawan
With back-to-back centuries this season, Dhawan has been close to his best for Delhi Capitals. He can set the game up for his team with his free-flowing strokeplay and with Delhi’s middle-order struggling, his wicket becomes all the more important for Hyderabad. SRH would want to attack Dhawan with Holder, as the tall right-arm medium-pacer could trouble the left-hander with his bounce and sideways movement off the pitch.
Delhi have had starting troubles with the bat in their last 10 outings, to put it mildly: (via Star Sports)
Key battle No 1: Ashwin vs Warner
Warner, as always, has been among the runs for Hyderabad and his wicket will be crucial for Delhi. One key battle in the match will be between Warner and Ashwin. The senior off-spinner has taken the new ball consistently this season and picked up key wickets for his team. He loves bowling to the left-handers as well. Delhi will be hoping Ashwin can get rid of Warner for the sixth time in their faceoffs and put Hyderabad under pressure early on.
6.37 pm: Delhi will be desperately hoping for a good start with the bat. And Shikhar Dhawan is going to be crucial. He hit a half century in the must-win game against RCB, but has gone off the boil in the last 5 matches.
Dhawan’s first 10 matches: 465 runs
Dhawan’s last 5 matches: 60 runs
6.24 pm: Delhi’s form is not great, Delhi’s record in playoffs is not great.
06.20 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the second qualifier in Indian Premier League 2020. A place in the final is at stake, as Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi.
We are two matches away from the end of IPL 2020. With Mumbai Indians comfortably reaching the final, the fight is on between DC and SRH tonight. The former has never reached the IPL final before, while Sunrisers have been part of two finals before, winning one in 2016 and losing the other in 2018.
Before we look forward to tonight’s match, here’s a look back at the highlights of the previous meetings this season.
Match 47 (Dubai): Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 88 runs
Match 11 (Abu Dhabi): Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 15 runs