Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer says qualifying for the franchise’s first Indian Premier League final is the “best feeling ever” after a roller-coaster journey in which his team has managed to overcome indifferent late form.

Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 17 runs on Sunday to reach the final against defending champions Mumbai Indians to be played on Tuesday in Dubai.

“Amazing, this is the best feeling ever. The journey has been a rollercoaster, the ups and downs, lot of emotions. End of the day we stuck together as a family. Very happy with the effort every individual has put in,” Iyer said after the match.

“Hoping that in the next game as well, against MI, one of the big teams in IPL, we have to play freely and maintain our temperament,” he added.

Iyer lauded the collective effort that carried the side through to the summit clash.

Talking about the Sunday’s match, Iyer said, “We were going at 10 runs per over, and we know Rashid (Khan) can be lethal in the middle. The plan was to not give him wickets.”

Delhi opened with Marcus Stoinis for the first time in the tournament.

“We were lacking with the opening partnership, so needed a rocket start. We thought if Stoinis goes and plays maximum deliveries he can give us a good start.”

Stoinis, who was adjudged man of the match for his 38 with the bat and 3/26 with the ball, said he is excited to be in his first IPL final.

“Have played quite a bit of IPL, but this is my first final series let alone a final. It’s been hard with quarantine and missing the final but a bit of silverware is good motivation,” he said.

“MI are a very good team. Have played consistently. I would like to say they are due an off game but you can never count on that. Our best cricket should be good enough to win,” he added.