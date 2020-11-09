India’s three squads for the upcoming tour of Australia have undergone several changes after the selection committee met on Sunday to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI mtedical team.

Virat Kohli, who was named captain of all three squads, will be available for both limited-overs series but will return to India after the first Test to attend the birth of his first child.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India put out a statement on Monday saying it has granted paternity leave to Kohli.

The other big update is Rohit Sharma’s inclusion in the Test squad. The 33-year-old was initially not included in any of the squads after suffering a left hamstring injury during the ongoing Indian Premier League. The BCCI has stated that he will be rested for the limited-overs leg of the Australia tour in order to get fit for the Tests.

Here are the other big announcements by BCCI:

1. Virat Kohli – At the selection committee meeting held on October 26th, 2020, Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide.

2. Rohit Sharma - The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring Rohit Sharma’s fitness and has briefed All-India Senior Selection Committee on the same. In consultation with Mr Sharma, it has been decided to rest him for the ODIs and T20Is in Australia to regain full fitness and he has been included in India’s Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

3. Sanju Samson - The Selection Committee has added Sanju Samson as an additional wicket-keeper to India’s ODI squad.

4. Ishant Sharma - The senior Indian fast bowler has been undergoing his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Once he fully recovers and gains sufficient match fitness, he will be added to India’s Test squad.

5. Varun Chakravarthy - The spinner has been ruled out of the T20I series owing to a shoulder injury. The selectors have named T Natarajan as a replacement.

6. Wriddhiman Saha - The senior Indian wicket-keeper sustained injuries to both his hamstrings during his side’s IPL game on 3rd November. A call on his availability will be taken later.

7. Kamlesh Nagarkoti - The young fast bowler will not be able to travel to Australia as he is still working with the medical team on his bowling workload management.

Revised squads

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-captain and wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.