Women’s T20 Challenge final live: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas vs Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers
Updates from the title-decider of the 2020 edition of Women’s T20 Challenge.
Live updates
After 2 overs, Trailblazers are 20/0
What a start for Smriti Mandhana!
Spin from the other end as Anuja Patil shares the new ball and it’s just what Mandhana needs. The opener goes on a rampage on the last three balls – Four. Four. And a beautifully struck Six! 14 runs off that over.
After 1 over, Trailblazers are 6/0
A good over from Khaka but Dottin manages to sneak in a cracking boundary on the penultimate ball. Smart response from the South African, who bowls a slower ball for a dot.
Deandra Dottin and Smriti Mandhana to open for Trailblazers, Ayabonga Khaka with the new ball. Here we go!
Watch the toss here, important points made by both captains:
An interesting point from India’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur
“There is no pressure to defend the title. I told my players to just go and enjoy as we are not sure when we are going to play next. Of course, we would want to keep playing.”
Playing XIs and Team Changes
Trailblzers: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Nuzhat Parween, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sophie Ecclestone, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami
Nuzhat Parween comes in place of Dayalan Hemalatha
Supernovas: Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Pooja Vastrakar, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia(w), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka
Priya Punia is out and Pooja Vastrakar is in
7.00 pm: TOSS TIME!
Supernovas have won the toss and Harmanpreet has chosen to bowl first this time, unlike the last match. Mandhana says that Trailblazers would have liked to bat first anyway, so toss loss that works out well.
Supernovas, champions of the exhibition tournament in 2018 and 2019, managed to ward off their rivals in a last-over thriller. The two-run victory enabled the Supernovas to enter the final, while knocking the Mithali-Raj led Velocity out of the competition. Read more: Women’s T20 Challenge final: Eyeing third title, Kaur’s Supernovas take on Mandhana’s Trailblazers
06.50 pm: Hello all and welcome to the coverage of the Women’s T20 Challenge final where Harmanpreet Kaur’s Supernovas take on Smriti Mandhana’s Trailblazers.
Trailblazers reached the final courtesy their comprehensive win in the first match while Supernovas needed a win in the last league game, which they got on the very last ball... incidentally against the same team they will play in the final.