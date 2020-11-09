The weekend gone by witnessed one of the great catches of the year when Tahlia McGrath, playing for Adelaide Strikers, came up with a special effort in the Women’s Big Bash League.

A few days later, in the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah, Thailand’s Nattakan Chantam came up with another stunning effort that is certain to catch the attention of the cricketing world.

The first cricketer from Thailand to feature in the event, Chantam produced a jaw-dropping effort to save two runs for her side.

Chasing an outside edge off Jemimah Rodrigues’ bat, Chantam gave it her all to prevent the ball from crossing the boundary line. Sophie Ecclestone was the bowler.

Watch the fielding effort here:

Later, she produced a sharp catch to dismiss Rodrigues as well: