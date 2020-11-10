IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC live updates: Rohit Sharma and Co take on Shreyas Iyer’s talented side
After 59 matches, here we are. Live updates from the IPL 2020 final.
Live updates
6.43 pm: Relive the four previous IPL triumphs of Mumbai Indians.
Did you notice that in every one of four those finals Rohit and Co had Dhoni in the opposition team?
6.37 pm: Early good news for Mumbai, Trent Boult seems to be in good spirits during the warm-up. Having him fit would be a big boost for the defending champions.
6.35 pm: Shreyas Iyer and Co will be looking to avert a hat-trick in IPLs.
IPL 2018: CSK 4, SRH 0.
IPL 2019: MI 4, CSK 0.
IPL 2020: MI have a 3-0 lead over Delhi.
6.30 pm: When Rohit Sharma and Ricky Ponting celebrated Mumbai Indians’ first IPL title together. Tonight, they will be on opposite sides. Rohit, looking for his 5th title as MI captain. Ponting, hoping to see Delhi win their first.
6.28 pm: Famous fifth title for Mumbai Indians or special first for Delhi Capitals?
Read the final preview here.
6.15 pm: Before we look ahead to this final, let’s revisit the Women’s T20 Challenge final last night.
06.10 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the Indian Premier League! It’s match No 60 of IPL 2020. It’s the final. It’s Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals. We cannot wait for this to get started.
It’s been a tough year all around. On an individual level, our resolve and patience has been tested like, arguably, never before. So, as this tournament draws to a close, let’s take a moment to appreciate the escape from reality that the cricket on offer has provided. The IPL certainly doesn’t change what’s happening in the world, but it’s been a relief, a welcome distraction.
Right, then.
After a playoffs race that went to the wire, we are finally down to two teams. IPL’s most successful skipper Rohit Sharma will be itching to win his fifth title as captain after a tough couple of weeks on the personal front while the Capitals, a team that had flattered to deceive for a dozen editions, will finally have a chance of realising its potential and erasing years of heartbreak.
Mumbai Indians’s road to the final – watch video highlights of all their matches
Delhi Capitals’s road to the final – watch video highlights of all their matches
Videos and photos in the live blog courtesy iplt20.com