Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the Indian Premier League 2020 final in Dubai on Tuesday to extend their record as the most successful team in the T20 tournament.

This year’s IPL, played in the United Emirates, was arguably the most competitive season in the tournament’s 13-year history. But that’s with a caveat. It applies only to the race for top four. The playoff spots weren’t complete till the last match of the league stage as the eight teams fought hard right till the end.

However, Mumbai Indians were a class apart through the season. They finished the league stage in first position and then continued their fine form in the playoffs as well.

There were a number of outstanding performances right through the tournament, with players from all eight teams enthralling the audiences with their talent.

Here’s a look at the winners of all the big awards that were announced after the final on Tuesday:

Fairplay award: Mumbai Indians

Not only didn’t MI win the title, they were even awarded the fairplay award (for playing the game in the right spirit).

Emerging player of the year in each #IPL season:



2008: S Goswami

2009: Rohit Sharma

2010: S Tiwary

2011: Iqbal Abdulla

2012: Mandeep Singh

2013: S Samson

2014: Axar Patel

2015: S Iyer

2016: Mustafizur

2017: B Thampi

2018: R Pant

2019: S Gill

2020: DEVDUTT PADIKKAL#IPL2020 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 10, 2020

Emerging player of the season: Devdutt Padikkal

Playing his very first IPL season, Padikkal impressed one and all with his classy batting at the top of the order for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 20-year left-hander finished as the eighth-highest run-scorer in the season, with 473 runs from 15 matches, at a strike-rate of 124.80 and an average of 31.53. Virat Kohli has repeatedly mentioned his name while talking about the positives of the season for RCB.

Game-changer of the season: KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab may have missed a playoffs spot but they can be proud of their skipper’s performance through the season. KL Rahul was immense for KXIP at the top of the order for a third season running.

Super striker of the season: Kieron Pollard

Another IPL title for Mumbai Indians and another successful season with the bat for Kieron Pollard. The MI veteran didn’t get too many chances through the season but almost every time he did, he made sure to leave a mark. Pollard scored 268 runs in 16 matches, at a strike-rate of 191.42 and an average of 53.60.

Most sixes award: Ishan Kishan

It wasn’t Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Chris Gayle, Andre Russell, AB de Villiers or any of the other renowned big hitters of world cricket who smashed the most number of sixes this season. It was, in fact, young Ishan Kishan who got that record. The left-hander hit 30 sixes in total for Mumbai Indians and played an important role for them in the middle order. Kishan finished with 516 runs from 14 matches, at a strike-rate 145.76 of and an average of 57.33.

Power player of the season: Trent Boult

The player with the biggest impact in the powerplay period right through the season was Trent Boult. The left-arm pacer picked up 25 wickets overall in 15 matches and 16 of those came in the first six. He was one of Mumbai Indians’ most valuable players. Even in the final, he picked the important wickets of Marcus Stoinis and Ajinkya Rahane to put MI on course.

Purple Cap: Kagiso Rabada

One of the big reasons why Delhi Capitals made their way to the final was the consistency of Kagiso Rabada. The South African right-arm pacer finished as the highest wicket-taker this season with 30 wickets in 17 matches. He rarely struck early, but came into the attack every time DC needed a breakthrough and delivered the goods more often than not. Rabada was quick, accurate and smart with his bowling, showing yet against he’s right up there with the best in the world.

Orange Cap: KL Rahul

KL Rahul bagged the Orange Cap early on and just didn’t let it go till the end of the season. The KXIP skipper finished with 670 runs from 14 matches, with a strike-rate of 129.34 and an average of 55.83. He scored the first century this season and showed once again why he is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world at the moment.

Most Valuable Player: Jofra Archer

If there’s one player who deserved a better finish to the season, it’s Jofra Archer. Rajasthan Royals finished last in the league stage but that can take nothing away from the English pacer’s exceptional performance through the season. He took 20 wickets in 14 matches, with an economy-rate of 6.55 and a strike-rate of 16.70, to carry his team’s attack.