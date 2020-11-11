Jon Rahm hit what may just be the greatest shot in golf when his hole-in-one at No 6 literally walked on water. He hit the physics-defying shot during a practice round at Augusta National ahead of the Masters.

Celebrating his 26th birthday on Tuesday, luck seemed to be on the Spaniard’s side as he hit a second hole-in-one in two days. But this was had the touch of the extraordinary as the golf ball literally floated on water before finding its way into the hole with magnetic accuracy.

Traditionally, the skip over the pond just ends up into the water but Rahm seemed to hit it in such a way that the ball bounced on the surface of the water like it was grass.

Have a look at the unbelievable shot in the tweets below:

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

His second in two days, Jon Rahm skips his way to a hole-in-one at No. 16 - on his birthday, no less. #themasters pic.twitter.com/rtefAN5XtH — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Rahm enters the Masters with confidence and inspiration, seeking his first major title.

Rahm, the world number two behind Dustin Johnson, won the Memorial in July to become briefly world number one, then beat Johnson in a playoff to win the BMW Championship in August.

He settled for a share of second at last month’s Zozo Championship in his last Masters tuneup, but played well enough to boost his attitude for this week’s Augusta National showdown.

(With AFP inputs)