Jurgen Klopp said an emotional farewell to Liverpool’s historic Melwood training ground on Tuesday as the Premier League champions prepare to move into a new headquarters.

Melwood has been the club’s base for more than 70 years, with generations of Anfield players honing their craft on the training pitches.

Integral to our story for 70 years...



This was Melwood... and we'll never forget it ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3Xd93jQidA — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 10, 2020

But, unable to develop the site any further, the Reds will move the first team into the new £50 million ($66 million) AXA Training Centre in Kirby, on the outskirts of Liverpool, next week.

Their new 9,200-square-metre (99,000-square-feet) training base is a state-of-the-art facility including three pitches, an indoor sports hall, two gyms, a swimming pool, hydrotherapy and sports rehabilitation facilities.

Melwood was sold last year to a company that will build homes on the site.

Klopp and his coaching staff were on site to close the gates on one of football’s most famous training grounds.

“Mixed emotions, really mixed emotions. I am happy about going to Kirkby and very sad about leaving Melwood, to be honest,” Klopp told Liverpool’s website.

“So, it’s strange; I didn’t think properly about it so far, but my PA is obviously already moving all my stuff out of my office so I realised step-by-step that the place already looks different.

“I will miss it, but that’s how it should be. Melwood was really good, it was important – an important place in my life, so I will miss it. But Kirkby will be great.”

Liverpool had initially planned to move during pre-season, only for the switch to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Like Anfield’s old “Boot Room”, Melwood has been an iconic part of the Liverpool story since it was transformed in the 1950s by former boss Bill Shankly.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson took to Twitter to post several black-and-white pictures of himself on his last day at Melwood alongside the caption: “One last time...”

Jamie Carragher, Liverpool’s second-highest appearance maker, said on social media: “Melwood gone but not forgotten!”, while 2005 Champions League winner Gerrard shared a one-word tribute on Instagram, as he posted a picture of the Melwood sign with the caption: ‘Memories’.

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler posted a poem about Melwood, including the lines: “From Heighway to Macca and Rush through to Yeats, so many legends have shone through those gates.”

It Began as a kid... pic.twitter.com/MfwE0X8ndP — Robbie Fowler (@Robbie9Fowler) November 9, 2020

Here is how former Liverpool players and staff members reacted to Liverpool moving out of Melwood.

So many fantastic memories from Melwood. Sad to see that @LFC will no longer be training there, but the history and tradition will be forever etched in our minds. The new facility looks unbelievable - fingers crossed it brings the same success to our Club. pic.twitter.com/HUMMHQ22zJ — Sir Kenny Dalglish (😷) (@kennethdalglish) November 10, 2020

Let me open a thread to farwell Melwood training groud.

It wasn't just our training ground, it was like our home. We had breakfast, lunch, we played pool and table tennis, we even slept there sometimes. When we came from Istanbul... pic.twitter.com/kLBckXvtRf — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) November 8, 2020

Left Melwood for the last time today, thank you for the memories 🔴 #Melwood #YNWA pic.twitter.com/Q1r1ssEZD7 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) November 9, 2020

I turned up at this place 30 years ago. Little did I know that it would provide me with the memories of a lifetime. So many great people walked through those gates. And so many friendships formed. Thanks for the memories. #Melwood pic.twitter.com/vmFPUdkq1n — michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 10, 2020

Made my last ever visit to Melwood this afternoon.



Just happened to be in the right place at the right time to take this photo... pic.twitter.com/nVr502Y9Xm — James Carroll (@James_Carroll84) November 10, 2020

(With AFP inputs)