The Indian Super League will allow its teams to make five substitutions during matches in the upcoming season, the league authorities have informed the franchises, according to a report in the Times of India.

The change of rule that was followed in leagues across the world after football resumed post the Covid-19 pandemic will be used in Indian football too.

“The ISL teams will have three opportunities to make a total of five substitutions, which doesn’t include half-time,” an ISL official told the newspaper.

The number of players on the bench too will be increased to nine from seven.

However, the away goals rule that comes into effect in the two-legged semi-finals will stay despite the entire season being played behind closed doors at neutral venues in Goa.

According to the rule, if the teams are tied on aggregate after the end of regulation time of the second leg, the team that has scored more away goals will qualify for the final.

However, that rule won’t be applicable if the game goes to extra time.

The seventh season of the ISL will begin in Goa on November 20 with Kerala Blasters taking on ATK Mohun Bagan.