Five titles in six attempts is the statistic that best underlines Mumbai Indians’ dominance of the Indian Premier League. Having reached the final for the first time in 2010 and losing it to Chennai Super Kings, there have been five more finals: 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020. Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, all five of these resulted in wins.

As Kieron Pollard said after the IPL 2020 final on Tuesday, you would struggle to find a better T20 side in world cricket at the moment. Mumbai Indians are a franchise, to put it simply, like no other.

Also read – From 2013 to 2020, highlights of all five IPL finals that Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians won

And their win in IPL 2020 was perhaps their most dominant in the tournament’s history. While they have either had to go through rollercoaster campaigns in the past or be pushed all the way to their limits in the finals, 2020 witnessed MI reach another level. Once the customary first-match defeat of the season was set aside, they coasted their way to the title in Dubai on Tuesday.

Also read – IPL 2020 full list of award winners: MVP, Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player, Super Striker

Just like 2019, as coach Mahela Jayawardene pointed out in the dressing room, MI’s triumph was one of teamwork married with individual brilliance. Players were assigned specific roles, and the team’s interests always took precedence. For the second season running, MI were champions without having the leading run-scorer or wicket-taker or the Most Valuable Player of the tournament in their ranks.

Also read – IPL 2020: Calculated ruthlessness of Mumbai Indians shows why they are champion of champions

Here’s a look at some of the areas where MI were significantly ahead of the pack:

The Kishan-Pollard-Pandya factor

In a format like T20, sixes are not just a major source of the entertainment, they often end up deciding match-results. Many teams plan and train specifically to maximise their six-hitting potential and this season Mumbai Indians just took it to another level. Five of the top ten six-hitters of the season were MI players.

And top of the chart was Ishan Kishan, in perhaps the most interesting candidate to have taken up that position in the 13 years of IPL.

Also read – IPL 2020: Uncapped but unfazed, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav emerge as MI’s batting heroes

Top 10 six-hitters of IPL 2020 Player Innings Strike Rate Sixes hit Ishan Kishan 13 145.76 30 Sanju Samson 14 158.89 26 Hardik Pandya 13 178.98 25 Nicholas Pooran 14 169.71 25 Eoin Morgan 14 138.41 24 Chris Gayle 7 137.14 23 KL Rahul 14 129.34 23 AB de Villiers 14 158.74 23 Kieron Pollard 12 191.42 22 Quinton de Kock 16 140.50 22 Rohit Sharma 12 127.69 19 via iplt20.com

Most sixes in each #IPL season:



2008: Jayasuriya (31)

2009: Gilchrist (29)

2010: Uthappa (27)

2011: Gayle (44)

2012: Gayle (59)

2013: Gayle (51)

2014: Maxwell (36)

2015: Gayle (38)

2016: Kohli (38)

2017: Maxwell/Warner (26)

2018: Pant (37)

2019: Russell (52)



2020: KISHAN (30) — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 10, 2020

While Kishan topped the charts for number of sixes, Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard were striking sixes at will, almost at the rate of one every over they were in the middle. Jofra Archer had an anomaly of a season with the bat, hitting 10 sixes in 63 balls faced but Pandya and Pollard did it much more consistently as batsmen of their calibre are expected to.

Best rates of six-hitting in IPL 2020 Player Inns BF SR 6s Balls faced per six Hardik Pandya 13 157 178.98 25 6.3 Jofra Archer 10 63 179.36 10 6.3 Kieron Pollard 12 140 191.42 22 6.4 Nicholas Pooran 14 208 169.71 25 8.3 Sanju Samson 14 236 158.89 26 9.1 Chris Gayle 7 210 137.14 23 9.1 Criteria: At least 10 sixes hit in IPL 2020 (via iplt20.com)

It is no wonder then that Pollard and Pandya had stunning strikes-rates over the course of the season. Pandya was second in this list in 2019, and finished third in 2020.

Best strike-rates of the season Player Inns Runs SR Kieron Pollard 12 268 191.42 Jofra Archer 10 113 179.36 Hardik Pandya 13 281 178.98 Ravindra Jadeja 11 232 171.85 Abdul Samad 8 111 170.76 via iplt20.com

It was not just about the sixes, either. Even in the list of fours hit, MI made their presence felt thanks mainly due to the brilliance of Suryakumar Yadav.

Top 10 four-hitters of IPL 2020 Player Inns SR 4s Shikhar Dhawan 17 144.73 67 Suryakumar Yadav 15 145.01 61 KL Rahul 14 129.34 58 David Warner 16 134.64 52 Devdutt Padikkal 15 124.80 51 Quinton de Kock 16 140.50 46 Shubman Gill 14 117.96 44 Mayank Agarwal 11 156.45 44 Nitish Rana 14 138.58 43 Faf du Plessis 13 140.75 42 via iplt20.com

Player Inns BF SR 4s Balls per fours hit Suryakumar 15 331 145.01 61 5.4 Ben Stokes 8 200 142.5 36 5.6 Nitish Rana 14 254 138.58 43 5.9 Ravindra Jadeja 11 135 171.85 22 6.1 Mayank Agarwal 11 271 156.45 44 6.2 Prithvi Shaw 13 167 136.52 27 6.2 Criteria: Min 20 fours hit in the season (via iplt20.com)

#MI scored 16.47 runs more in boundaries over 20 overs than the 2nd best side #RR.



The gap between #RR and the 7th best side #SRH is 11.28 runs. pic.twitter.com/CxOxZ1PSH8 — Clive (@_vanillawallah) November 11, 2020

Lightning Boult strikes

Brought into the side in the offseason from Delhi Capitals, no one might have expected Trent Boult to have the kind of impact he ended up having. For starters, it was by some distance Boult’s best season in the tournament.

Trent Boult in IPL Bowling Mat Wkts Best Econ SR 4W Career 48 63 4/18 8.53 17.60 1 2020 15 25 4/18 7.97 13.76 1 2019 5 5 2/27 8.57 22.80 0 2018 14 18 2/20 8.84 17.55 0 2017 6 5 2/30 9.06 28.60 0 2016 1 1 1/39 9.75 24.00 0 2015 7 9 3/19 8.42 18.66 0 via iplt20.com

Twenty-five wickets is in itself a superb tally for the season, but when 16 of those come in the Powerplay, it’s a stunning return as Boult almost always guaranteed a flying start to his side.

Trent Boult ends his #IPL2020 season with 16 Powerplay wickets, an economy of 6.7rpo, and a 13.5 strike rate.



In IPL history, the only player to record a better strike rate (min 10 wickets) in that phase over a season, was Umesh Yadav in 2018 (14 wickets, SR 13.2).#MIvDC — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) November 10, 2020

No one took more wickets than Boult in the powerplay, of course.

16 - Trent Boult has taken 16 wickets in the powerplay during #IPL2020; 6 more than anybody else. Tone. #MIvDC #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/6FKU0LqFIJ — OptaJim (@OptaJim) November 10, 2020

Death overs batting / bowling

The final might have been won in the powerplay overs of the two innings, but the tournament was won in the death overs by Mumbai.

Scoring rate in overs 16-20 Batting team Fours hit Sixes hit RPO MI 59 56 12.44 RR 41 39 10.46 RCB 46 33 10.25 CSK 52 31 10.19 KKR 56 34 10.06 KXIP 44 35 9.99 DC 62 31 9.53 SRH 52 20 8.94 Stats courtesy: Clive Azavedo / Deepu Narayanan

Bowling team RPO MI 8.90 DC 9.52 SRH 9.96 KKR 10.05 RCB 10.08 CSK 10.62 KXIP 11.14 RR 11.60 Stats courtesy: Clive Azavedo

Bumrah and dot-ball pressure

One of the commentary cliches in T20 is “dot balls are gold dust.” There is a significant measure of truth to it, too. Teams typically identify the main opposition threats and tend to play them out safely. But even then, the pressure that the elite bowlers build through dot balls is paramount in this format.

And this is where Jasprit Bumrah showed his class (apart from running Kagiso Rabada close in the Purple Cap race, of course.)

Most dot balls bowled in IPL 2020 Player Inns Wkts Dots SR Jofra Archer 14 20 175 16.70 Jasprit Bumrah 15 27 175 13.33 Rashid Khan 16 20 168 19.20 Anrich Nortje 16 22 160 16.63 Trent Boult 15 25 157 13.76 via iplt20.com

Percentage of dot balls bowled in IPL 2020 Player Inns Overs bowled Wkts Dots SR % of dot balls JofraArcher 14 55.4 20 175 16.7 52.40% Jasprit Bumrah 15 60 27 175 13.33 48.61% Chris Morris 9 31.4 11 91 17.27 47.89% Mohammed Siraj 9 27.1 11 77 14.81 47.24% Trent Boult 15 57.2 25 157 13.76 45.64% Criteria: At least 50 dot balls bowled / min 25 overs in tournament (via iplt20.com)

A settled team

In a season where many players started off with rustiness and / or faced injuries, therefore forcing teams to experiment with their combinations, it is an absolutely remarkable statistic that Mumbai Indians used only FIFTEEN different players over the course of 16 matches. And even among that, Dhawal Kulkarni played just one game when Jasprit Bumrah was rested in an inconsequential last league match.

#MI used just 15 players this season (Dhawal Kulkarni fitted in for just one game when Bumrah was rested).



Three of their overseas players weren't used at all (Lynn, McClenaghan & Rutherford).



No other side won the championship using as few players in an IPL season.#IPLfinal — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 10, 2020

Here’s a look at how many players teams had to use during the course of IPL 2020, which tells a story in itself: