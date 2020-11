When it’s your day on the football pitch, you get to volley home your own bicycle kick that rebounds off the crossbar.

That is what happened to Danish Superliga side Lyngby Boldklub’s Nicolai Geertsen against Slagelse in a Danish Cup third-round match.

The strike is already being hailed as one of the Puskas Award contenders for 2020 (best goal award given by Fifa).

Watch the strike below: