With a new captain and coaching staff, a lot was expected of Kings XI Punjab in Indian Premier League 2020. They had built a promising squad in the auction and were looked at as strong contenders for a spot in the playoffs.

However, the one word that sums up Kings XI Punjab’s IPL 2020 campaign is: heartbreaking.

KXIP have competed in all 13 editions of the T20 tournament but have reached the playoffs just twice, the last of which was way back in 2014 when they topped the league stage but lost in the final. And in IPL 2020, they had a rollercoaster of a run and finished in sixth position.

KXIP's results in every IPL season Season League stage finish Playoff result IPL 2008 2nd Lost in semi-final IPL 2009 5th –– IPL 2010 8th –– IPL 2011 5th out of 10 –– IPL 2012 6th out of 9 –– IPL 2013 6th out of 9 –– IPL 2014 1st Lost in final IPL 2015 8th –– IPL 2016 8th –– IPL 2017 5th –– IPL 2018 7th –– IPL 2019 6th –– IPL 2020 6th ––

The real damage to Punjab’s campaign happened in the first couple of weeks. In their opening match, they failed to get one run off the last three balls and went on to lose the Super Over. Then, in their third game, Rajasthan Royals notched-up the highest-ever chase in IPL history to hand them a crushing defeat in a match they had no business losing. These two losses took Punjab’s confidence away and they went on to lose four more matches consecutively.

However, there was more heartache in store for KL Rahul and Co. A sensational run of five straight victories brought them back in contention for a playoff spot. They would have made it had they won their last two matches but sadly, they suffered two more defeats to cap off a frustrating season.

KXIP's match results in IPL 2020 Match Venue Result DC vs KXIP Dubai KXIP lost in Super Over KXIP vs RCB Dubai KXIP won by 97 runs RR vs KXIP Sharjah KXIP lost by 4 wickets KXIP vs MI Abu Dhabi KXIP lost by 48 runs KXIP vs CSK Dubai KXIP lost by 10 wickets SRH vs KXIP Dubai KXIP lost by 69 runs KXIP vs KKR Abu Dhabi KXIP lost by 2 runs RCB vs KXIP Sharjah KXIP won by 8 wickets MI vs KXIP Dubai KXIP won after 2 Super Overs KXIP vs DC Dubai KXIP won by 5 wickets KXIP vs SRH Dubai KXIP won by 12 runs KKR vs KXIP Sharjah KXIP won by 8 wickets KXIP vs RR Abu Dhabi KXIP lost by 7 wickets CSK vs KXIP Abu Dhabi KXIP lost by 9 wickets

Best performers

The thing that will sting KXIP the most is the fact that they had a number of consistent individual performers right through the season. But even then, they just couldn’t close out games.

Captain Rahul won the Orange Cap after yet another 600+ tally and, despite having a not-so-great strike-rate, was dependable at the top of the order. His opening partner Mayank Agarwal, too, was mighty impressive and gave the team a number of flying starts.

And then there was the great Chris Gayle, who was brought in for the second half of the season and set the tournament alight with some vintage strokeplay. The left-hander was shifted to No 3 but that didn’t stop him from having a big impact.

And in Nicholas Pooran, they had another batsman who produced moments of magic.

Most runs for KXIP in IPL 2020 Player Inns Runs HS Avg SR 100 50 KL Rahul 14 670 132* 55.83 129.34 1 5 Mayank Agarwal 11 424 106 38.54 156.45 1 2 Nicholas Pooran 14 353 77 35.30 169.71 0 2 Chris Gayle 7 288 99 41.14 137.14 0 3 Mandeep Singh 7 130 66* 21.66 119.26 0 1

In terms of bowling. Mohammed Shami led the way with 20 wickets in the season. The right-arm quick was expensive at times but provided key breakthroughs on most occasions.

Young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi was one of the finds of the season. Playing his first IPL, he bowled with great confidence and troubled the best in the business. KXIP surely have a future star in their ranks with Bishnoi.

Murugan Ashwin was impressive in parts too but the rest of the KXIP bowling attack did lack spark. The likes of Chris Jordan and Arshdeep Singh played regularly but failed to make consistent impact while the chopping and changing did not help their cause.

Most wickets for KXIP in IPL 2020 Player Inns Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w Mohammad Shami 14 20 3/15 23.00 8.57 16.10 0 Ravi Bishnoi 14 12 3/29 31.33 7.37 25.50 0 Murugan Ashwin 9 10 3/21 23.50 7.46 18.90 0 Arshdeep Singh 8 9 3/23 24.22 8.77 16.55 0 Chris Jordan 9 9 3/17 33.77 9.65 21.00 0

KL Rahul and Co were arguably the most entertaining side of IPL 2020 but in the end, the results matter. KXIP had only themselves to blame for the number of times they did not cross the finish line.

