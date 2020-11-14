BCCI president Sourav Ganguly addressed the fitness concerns in the Indian squad for the upcoming series in Australia after the miscommunication over injuries was widely criticised.

India’s limited overs captain Rohit Sharma was initially left out of all squads due to a hamstring injury he sustained during the Indian Premier League which caused him to miss a few games. However, he returned soon after to guide Mumbai Indians to the title. He was subsequently included in the Test squad but the mix-up in communication was much-talked about.

Ganguly maintained that Rohit is still not fully fit and therefore not part of the whit-ball series.

“Rohit is still 70 per cent [fit]. Why don’t you find out from Rohit himself? That is why he is still not picked for the ODIs and T20s down under. He has been added to the Test squad,” Ganguly told The Week magazine in an interview.

Cryptically, he added, “Certain things are confidential in a board. [We] don’t need to tell everything, but things are going on.”

Talking about wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, the BCCI chief said that he will fit for the Test series.

Saha sustained injuries to both his hamstrings while playing for Sunrises Hyderabad in the IPL and BCCI said that a call on his availability for the Australia tour will be taken later. But he will be travelling to Australia.

“The BCCI trainers, physio and Wridhi himself know that he has two hamstring issues. People don’t understand injuries, that is why they talk rubbish. Wridhi is travelling to Australia because he will be fit for Tests. He is not part of the shorter formats,” Ganguly was quoted as saying in the interview.

The BCCI president said that Indian physios and trainers were in Dubai during the IPL and Dr Nitin Patel is managing and monitoring the injuries.

