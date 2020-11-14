Teenager Jannik Sinner on Friday became the youngest Italian in the modern era to reach an ATP Tour final when he defeated France’s Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 7-5 in the Sofia semi-finals.

The 19-year-old earned his milestone victory in 87 minutes and the world number 44 goes on to face Canada’s Vasek Pospisil in Saturday’s championship match.

“It is nice to be in the final, playing one more match which, for me, is the most important,” Sinner told atptour.com.

“Today I felt quite well on court and it is good for me playing my first final this year. I am looking forward to tomorrow.”

Friday’s win was Sinner’s 18th of the season.

Sinner, the youngest player in the top 100, will attempt to become the youngest ATP Tour title winner since Kei Nishikori won the 2008 Delray Beach Open.

Pospisil recovered from a set and 2-1 down to win 11 consecutive games and defeat France’s Richard Gasquet 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 6-0.