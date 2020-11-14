Ahead of the restart of Pakistan Super League in Karachi on Saturday, players from Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings paid tribute to later former Australia cricketer Dean Jones.

Jones, who died in Mumbai during his IPL commentary stint earlier this year, was the coach of Karachi Kings in PSL 2020, when the season began before the coronavirus pandemic caused a halt. He has had a long-time association with PSL, having also coached Islamabad United in the past.

There was also a cardboard cutout of Jones placed in the Kings dugout with the caption “miss you!”

Jones, who had been covering the IPL for Star Sports from Mumbai, had died in the last week of Septmber after a heart attack, aged 59.

One of Australia’s most popular cricketers, Jones played 52 Tests, scoring 3,631 runs, and 164 one-day internationals in the 1980s and 1990s, winning the World Cup in 1987.

The attacking player was renowned for his exploits in the 50-over game, where he scored 6,068 runs.

But the Victorian’s most memorable innings was in 1986, when he struck 210 in the blistering heat of Chennai during cricket’s second-ever tied Test. Later he coached in the PSL and was also a widely travelled commentator.

The Karachi Kings reached their maiden final Saturday after outlasting the Multan Sultans in a thrilling tie-breaker finish as PSL resumed eight months after stopping due to the pandemic.

The match at Karachi’s National Stadium went into a Super Over after 40 overs ended with both teams tied on 141 – thanks to Kings skipper Imad Wasim hitting a last-minute boundary.

The local team scored 13/2 in the Super Over, with the Sultans falling four runs short.

The Sultans managed a below-par 141/7 in their 20 overs after they were sent in to bat, with former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara scoring a 31-ball 40 spiced with three boundaries and a six.

(With AFP inputs)