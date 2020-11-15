Tributes poured in for Lewis Hamilton after he clinched a record-equalling seventh Formula One world title on Sunday after winning the Turkish Grand Prix despite starting sixth on the grid.

The British superstar matched Michael Schumacher’s haul of drivers’ crowns and he did so with three races of the season remaining.

The 35-year-old sealed his latest title with a typically measured masterclass to claim his 94th career win despite his unaccustomed start position and it was achieved in tough conditions, to make it extra special. It was widely declared as one of his finest triumphs and entirely appropriate on the day he drew alongside the German legend in the record books.

Dedicating it to kids who dream the impossible, Hamilton said: “I’m lost for words. This is way beyond my dreams.”

Hamilton, who sealed his first title in 2008, was adding to his unprecedented roster of records – most wins with 94, most pole positions (97), most podium finishes (163) and most consecutive points finishes (47). He lapped his team-mate and only remaining title rival Valtteri Bottas, who finished 14th after a desultory outing, to claim his 10th victory in 14 races this season.

“To my closest friends that have made this challenging season more bearable by continuously lifting my spirits, thank you, this year would have been so much harder without you. To every rival that has pushed me to grow and become better, thank you, I share this with you too,” Hamilton tweeted after the race.

It’s already been a significant season on and off the tracks for Hamilton and the championship only reiterated his status as a global superstar.

Here are the reactions from Twitter:

To my closest friends that have made this challenging season more bearable by continuously lifting my spirits, thank you, this year would have been so much harder without you. To every rival that has pushed me to grow and become better, thank you, I share this with you too... — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 15, 2020

LEWIS #HAMIL7ON. ✊ CHAMPION OF THE WORLD FOR THE SEVENTH TIME!! 💜 pic.twitter.com/0ApmspAXEv — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 15, 2020

And of course, a huge congratulations to @LewisHamilton for being a seven times World Champion. What an achievement! — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) November 15, 2020

Congratulations @LewisHamilton for winning your 7th World Title! Longevity is equal to experience, this is what inspires the world! https://t.co/u5gdqlDCru — Eliud Kipchoge - EGH🇰🇪 (@EliudKipchoge) November 15, 2020

Sebastian Vettel was the first person to congratulate an emotional Lewis Hamilton. Who's cutting onions in here ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8OjV0zGmYG — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) November 15, 2020

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 - let that sink in...



Hamilton equals Schumacher's record to be crowned the #F1 World Champion for a 🤯 7th time!#TurkishGP pic.twitter.com/PkaKVB40h2 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 15, 2020

Congratulations to @LewisHamilton on equalling Michael Schumacher’s 7 world titles. What an achievement. Has to be right up there alongside our greatest ever sportspeople. Stunning. 🐐 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 15, 2020

Just watched @LewisHamilton drive to his 7th World title 👑

The greatest sportsman this country has ever produced - no doubts #TurkeyGP — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 15, 2020

Who would’ve thought that kid would go on to win 7 World Championships. I guess you did. Congratulations champ, you wrote history again today. @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/xTujMj0QMr — Giedo van der Garde (@GvanderGarde) November 15, 2020

Hamilton: "That's for all the kids out there who dream the impossible. You can do it, man" #F1 #TurkishGP — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) November 15, 2020

Hamilton is now the most successful driver in F1 history. Undoubted the greatest of this generation. — Jimmy Broadbent (@JimmyBroadbent) November 15, 2020

Congrats @LewisHamilton

Didn't think Michael record was ever going to be equalize. Very impressive

Congrats @MercedesAMGF1 for the incredible work also — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) November 15, 2020

If Lewis Hamilton was a cricketer he’d have three knighthoods and seat in the House of Lords by now. — Brady Haran (@BradyHaran) November 15, 2020