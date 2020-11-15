Tributes poured in for Lewis Hamilton after he clinched a record-equalling seventh Formula One world title on Sunday after winning the Turkish Grand Prix despite starting sixth on the grid.
The British superstar matched Michael Schumacher’s haul of drivers’ crowns and he did so with three races of the season remaining.
The 35-year-old sealed his latest title with a typically measured masterclass to claim his 94th career win despite his unaccustomed start position and it was achieved in tough conditions, to make it extra special. It was widely declared as one of his finest triumphs and entirely appropriate on the day he drew alongside the German legend in the record books.
Dedicating it to kids who dream the impossible, Hamilton said: “I’m lost for words. This is way beyond my dreams.”
Hamilton, who sealed his first title in 2008, was adding to his unprecedented roster of records – most wins with 94, most pole positions (97), most podium finishes (163) and most consecutive points finishes (47). He lapped his team-mate and only remaining title rival Valtteri Bottas, who finished 14th after a desultory outing, to claim his 10th victory in 14 races this season.
“To my closest friends that have made this challenging season more bearable by continuously lifting my spirits, thank you, this year would have been so much harder without you. To every rival that has pushed me to grow and become better, thank you, I share this with you too,” Hamilton tweeted after the race.
It’s already been a significant season on and off the tracks for Hamilton and the championship only reiterated his status as a global superstar.
