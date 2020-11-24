Pitted right away against his former employers, coach Owen Coyle could not get his side Jamshedpur FC off to a winning start in their Indian Super League encounter against Chennaiyin FC in Goa on Tuesday.

Chennaiyin, last season’s runner-up under Coyle’s leadership, were impressive over the 90 minutes and deserved the 2-1 win but were guilty of wasting chances to expand their lead.

Midfielder Anirudh Thapa started the scoring in the match in the first minute, becoming the first Indian player to find the back of the net this season. Esmael Goncalves scored the second for CFC from the spot, before last season’s Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis scored one against his former side to reduce the deficit.

There were more chances to score for both sides in the second half but the match finished 2-1 in favour of Csaba Laszlo’s side.

47 - Seconds: The time it took @AnirudhThapa to find the net in the game vs @JamshedpurFC, the fastest goal in the competition since 15th January 2020 when @marcelinholeite found the net for @HydFCOfficial vs @OdishaFC in 0.37 seconds. Hurry. #JFCCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) November 24, 2020

