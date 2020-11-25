The BCCI is making a last-ditch effort to try and get Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma to Australia ahead of the Test series which begins on December 17.

The Board is in talks with Cricket Australia about relaxing the quarantine rules for the two cricketers who are currently recovering from injuries in India.

According to a report in the Indian Express, if the rules are relaxed, then Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma may reach Australia ahead of India’s second and final tour game, against Australia ‘A’ in Sydney from December 11 to 13.

As per the Australian government’s general Covid protocol, a 14-day quarantine period is necessary upon reaching Australia and they have been firm on the issue in the past. But there is a provision for an exemption.

The Australian government’s health advisory, as put out on the government website, reads: “The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) recognises some other travellers should be exempt from quarantine requirements as long as they take steps to mitigate risk. These travellers must apply for a quarantine exemption in line with state and territory requirements.”

According to reports that emerged yesterday, Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma will need 3-4 more weeks to get match-fit as per the physios at the NCA. But the Indian team management might want them to continue their rehab with the team as this could allow them to play in the final two Tests.

Even after reaching Australia ahead of the Test series, the cricketers will need to prove their match fitness before they are considered for the playing XI.