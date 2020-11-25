Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died at the age of 60 on Wednesday after a heart attack, to leave the world of sport mourning the loss of one of the greatest sportspersons to ever play the game.

Maradona helped Argentine win the 1986 World Cup and displayed some of the finest football the world has ever seen.

Regarded as one of the greatest footballers ever, Maradona a controversial figure off the field in the later part of his life.

He became a global icon after leading Argentina to the 1986 and made little attempt to hide his fiery personality and many vices. He was a world-beating player whose life and career was a rollercoaster ride.

“I am black or white, I’ll never be grey in my life,” he once said.

With the news of his passing breaking in, here’s how Twitter reacted to the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) Translation: A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not go away, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP

La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su más profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona.



Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones 💙 pic.twitter.com/xh6DdfCFed — AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020

Per Sempre 💙

Ciao Diego pic.twitter.com/LzppqlBqLV — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

Comunicado Oficial: fallecimiento de Diego Armando Maradona#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) November 25, 2020

One of the very best to grace our game.



RIP Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/aucbDkZbML — Everton (@Everton) November 25, 2020

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) Translation: Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten.

We're joining the footballing world in saying farewell to one of the absolute greats.



RIP Diego Maradona 💙 pic.twitter.com/n16SGF3KXn — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 25, 2020

A sad day for football...



Rest in peace, Diego #Maradona pic.twitter.com/InO6895upl — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) November 25, 2020

We're saddened to hear about the passing of one of the greatest players to grace the game.



Rest in peace, Diego Maradona.#STFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/iVFtnd3LwV — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) November 25, 2020

Rest in peace, Diego Armando Maradona. You are eternal. pic.twitter.com/qHN7Qc4oxa — Johan Cruyff (@JohanCruyff) November 25, 2020

I just got My hand back. #RIPMaradona — God (@TheTweetOfGod) November 25, 2020

I've always been completely enthralled by Diego Maradona and stories of his life and football. Incredibly sad news that he's died. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) November 25, 2020

It was an honour competing against you, Diego. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gc7JmBFyfy — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) November 25, 2020

This video of Diego Maradona sums him up best - A man of divine footballing gifts, a carefree attitude and a desire to entertain the fans wherever he went.



Rest in peace.



pic.twitter.com/FwVNlrDlZx — ExpectedChelsea (@ExpectedChelsea) November 25, 2020

There was nobody like Maradona.



And there never will be again.



From the highs to the lows, from the funny moments to the sad ones, nobody captivated the world in this sport like him.



As this pic shows, he just did what he wanted when he wanted. pic.twitter.com/cnCcTrqPMH — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) November 25, 2020

10 - Diego Maradona was involved in 10 goals at the 1986 World Cup (5 goals, 5 assists), no player has been involved in as many goals in a single men's World Cup since. Greatest. pic.twitter.com/GxXKga57oP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 25, 2020

Until you practically win a World Cup on your own and until you take a team from the bottom of the league to win their first ever championship in a major European league then you’re not in the conversation.



Diego Maradona is the 🐐 — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) November 25, 2020

One of the greatest to play the game. An inspiration across the world. A huge loss to the football family.



RIP, Diego ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OnNwiNs8CP — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 25, 2020

Gary Lineker meeting back up with Maradona in 2006 is a great clip. “Which hand was it?” “This one!” pic.twitter.com/rJuC4A7z5l — Mic Wright 🏳️‍🌈🌋🏴‍☠️ (@brokenbottleboy) November 25, 2020

The football community mourns the loss of Diego Maradona 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qIA0v0vvN8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 25, 2020

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona had a huge following in India as well, a fan following that is as crazy as any of the modern day footballer has.

Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.

Rest in Peace Diego Maradona!

You shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/QxhuROZ5a5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2020

Forever in our 🤍💙



RIP Diego Maradona 🙏



📷 @Argentina pic.twitter.com/kHiKmsKkwJ — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 25, 2020

My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.. pic.twitter.com/JhqFffD2vr — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 25, 2020

Arguably one of the greatest sportsman of all time. Saddened to hear about the passing away of the great Diego Maradona.

My heartfelt condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/L7ewMHOnnJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 25, 2020

One of the greatest icons of the game Diego Maradona passes away, a very sad day for World sports. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers. pic.twitter.com/JGFtQJ0vDu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 25, 2020

Growing up....Football was Diego Maradona. Diego Maradona was football. 2020 has taken away one more jewel.... 😢 R.I.P Legend. #Sad — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 25, 2020

The hand of God meets 'God'!! One of the greatest!! #RIPMaradona 💔 — Mandar Tamhane (@MandarTamhane1) November 25, 2020

2020s saddest news for a diehard football fans like me.#Maradona one of the greatest and the legend has left us.



His on pitch exploits and his 1986 magical World Cup performances will always inspire generations to come. #RIP 🙏⚽️ pic.twitter.com/OwinOxypbx — Shaji Prabhakaran (@Shaji4Football) November 25, 2020