Argentine football legend Diego Maradona died at the age of 60, his spokesman announced Wednesday.

Renowned along with Brazil’s Pele as one of the greatest footballers of all time, the Argentine World Cup-winning captain died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month, a member of his entourage told AFP.

President Alberto Fernandez immediately announced three days of national mourning in the South American country.

Shortly before the announcement that shocked a nation, Argentine media reported Maradona had suffered a serious health setback on Wednesday and was being treated by doctors at his home north of Buenos Aires.

“There are four ambulances at the door of the residence. They have summoned family members to come. It is serious,” the TyC Sports channel reported.

However, the little genius died on Thursday to sen the football world into mourning.

Here’s his life in pictures:

Diego Maradona, 16, warms up 12 September 1977 in Buenos Aires. AFP PHOTO

This 1981 picture shoes Argentine soccer star Diego Armando Maradona, being carried by fans after winning the 1981 local Championship with Boca Juniors. DIARIO POPULAR / NA / AFP

Argentinian forward Diego Armando Maradona runs past English players to score 'Goal of the Century'. AFP Photo

Diego Maradona celebrates after helping Argentina win 1986 Fifa World Cup. AFP

Diego Maradona in action for Napoli in the 1988 Uefa Cup. AFP

A dejected Diego Maradona looks on after Argentina's defeat in 1990 World Cup final. AFP

Diego Maradona with an animated celebration at 1994 Fifa World Cup. AFP

Diego Maradona and his daughter Dalma celebrate after Boca Juniors' Martin Palermo scored against River Plate 26 March, 2006. AFP

Argentina football team manager Diego Maradona consoles Lionel Messi after the team's exit at the hands of Germany. AFP

Diego Maradona reacts during a workshop in Kolkata during his visit to India in 2017. AFP

Diego Maradona reacts during Argentina's match against Nigeria in the 2018 Fifa World Cup. AFP